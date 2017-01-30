Art majors create vagina prints in protest, to spread positivity

The printmaking studio located in Campus School was warm and filled with laughter in the early afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 25 while three art students began cutting the outlines of vaginas and uteruses in the linoleum of their linocut prints.

“The vagina represents a lot more than just sexual feelings and desire,” said Kailee Poetsch, graphic design and printmaking major and one of the students creating the outlines. “In this instance it’s representing femininity and the human qualities of sympathy, acceptance, loving, receptivity and desire to absorb.”

Poetsch, senior illustration and printmaking major Ameerah Bader and senior illustration major Alexandra Berry decided to make the linocut stamps after seeing posters scattered across campus advertising the Nationalist club.

“We didn’t want to condemn the people who put the (nationalist) message out. We wanted to uplift the people who were feeling segregated by that,” Bader said.

The three art students decided making and passing out the prints of vaginas and uteruses would be a positive way to spread self-love and female empowerment.

“We didn’t use text, we just used the symbol,” Bader said. “We cut them in about 25 minutes. The text would have made it more difficult because you have to carve the text backwards.”

Bader, Berry and Poetsch had originally rushed to complete the blocks in order to “print on top of the nationalist posters,” but upon completing them, the students found that the posters “were all gone.”

“So we printed them on our own paper and gave them to people who walked by,” Bader said. “We went to the SUB and put them up in bathrooms and put them on the community board. We gave them to who ever noticed what we were doing.”

According to Berry, the prints were geared towards the political climate of the previous week.

“It is anti-Trump art,” Berry said. “The posters inspired me to want to create (the prints), but they stemmed from the presidency and what has happened in the last year. The nationalist posters were just part of the equation.”

Both Berry and Bader hadn’t considered themselves political artists before this, but both felt the action was necessary after feeling threatened and unsafe by the posters.

“Doing these prints is probably going to start an array of political prints to be put out there,” Bader said. “I don’t want to do it, I want to do my own thing, but right now I can’t think straight with all this bullshit going on.”

Bader hopes that by handing out those prints, she will be making the vagina a political symbol.

“It’s a self love thing,” Bader said. “Why the fuck not?”