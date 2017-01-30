Albertsons Library employee works to accommodate students with children and increase support for early literacy

It was a busy day at Albertsons Library when Assistant Professor and Librarian Kelsey Keyes noticed a woman on one of the computers on the first floor. The student sat typing, splitting her concentration between the screen, a toddler in her lap and a baby-—who was babbling happily in the seat next to her.

“I came out to give her my business card and she saw me walking up,” Keyes said. Her past research in early literacy has dealt largely with parenting students like the one in front of her. “She had a look of sheer panic in her eyes. She kept saying ‘I’m so sorry, we’ll be gone soon. I just need to finish this paper and print it off.’”

According to Keyes, this situation is a common occurrence when it comes to students with dependent children. Though many of these parents shy away from bringing their children to the library based on their experiences with other students, Keyes has been vocal in her desire to make these students feel included.

On Jan. 11, Keyes became one of the 109 recipients of the PK12 Grant, awarded by The Idaho STEM Action Center. Keyes hopes the funds from the grant will allow her to continue her mission in making Albertsons Library a more welcoming place for students with children and a more active proponent of early literacy in the Treasure Valley.

Though the recipients of the grant were recently announced, this initiative at Albertsons Library has been a project of Keyes’ for the past year.

According to Tracy Bicknell-Holmes, the dean of Albertsons Library, Keyes first approached her with an idea to create a “family-friendly research room,” where students can let their children play while they type or print on the computer.

“If we had study rooms to spare, we would have done it right away,” said Bicknell-Holmes. “However, we have too many requests for space as it is.”

While space continues to be a consideration for the project, Keyes also put forward the idea of backpacks, which could be checked out by parents to entertain their kids while they work or check out books.

“The grant I received is specifically for STEM education, so each of the backpacks are going to be themed with some aspect of STEM education,” Keyes said. “So maybe one backpack will have a LEGO kit in it and then a couple of books about dealing with early math literacy.”

Keyes went on to stress that while the early literacy aspect of the backpacks would be educational for the children checking them out, she emphasized they would also serve as a physical indicator that the library is a welcome place for the kids of students.

“It would be inviting for parents who aren’t sure if they can bring their children,” said Kelly Barker, a sophomore theatre arts major and mother of two young kids. “Oftentimes when I have to study and I have the kids, I go somewhere else. It is a little stressful—you want to be respectful, but at the same time, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Both Keyes and Bicknell-Holmes echoed this sentiment concerning the disruption of other students. Barker explained that while accommodations for parents would be nice, she understands the value of the library as a place where all students can come to quietly study.

“You should be respectful and quiet in the library, and you should teach your children to be respectful and quiet,” said Barker. “So it’s partially on the parent, but it’s also partially on the environment.”

As the library staff continues to look for solutions inside the library, Keyes and Bicknell-Holmes have also been working to increase their efforts off-campus as well. During the summer of 2016, Albertsons Library began participating in Literacy in the Park, a program by the Idaho Commission for Libraries where families from the Boise community can listen to a story and pick out a book while food is made available from a nearby Idaho Foodbank truck.

As summer of 2017 approaches, Albertsons Library is hoping to build a roster of volunteers consisting of students and faculty to hold the event at multiple parks throughout the season.

According to Bicknell-Holmes, while this program helps kids keep from falling behind in the summer months, it also creates an opportunity for Albertsons Library to represent the university out in the community.

“If we don’t spend some time and attention on early literacy, how can we expect people to come to Boise State?” Bicknell-Holmes said. “We’d really like to be welcoming to people and play a role that’s more than just ‘We have books on the shelf.’”