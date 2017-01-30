After Spring 2017, Towers will be used as overflow space

Though previously thought to be closing, Towers Hall will be used as temporary overflow space in coming years if the number of first-year students applying to live on campus exceeds the amount of space in the new Honors College and First-Year Residence Hall opening Fall 2017. As soon as a space becomes available elsewhere on campus, Boise State will transfer students in overflow to a permanent living space.

“Our priority is that first year students coming to campus have the opportunity to live on campus,” said Dean Kennedy, the Director of Housing and Residence Life. “Our return rate to students living on campus is much higher as students are seeing the value of living on campus and being connected to the community.”

According to Kennedy, there has been an increase in the number of students applying for on-campus housing. If the demand is higher than anticipated, then it is possible that students would be living in Towers Hall for the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

The agreement between Boise State and EdR, a developer and manager of collegiate housing, was signed about a year and a half ago. EdR is paying of the construction for the new Honors College and First-Year Residence Hall and will receive most of the rent for the building, behaving akin to a landlord. Boise State will provide the building with RAs, faculty, residents and a living learning community. The lease agreement will last for at least 50 years and then the building will be owned by Boise State. Part of the agreement is that Towers Hall will be repurposed for non-housing spaces.

Kennedy mentioned 70 years of research has shown that students living on campus their first year or second year have higher graduation rates, better retention rates, are more likely to graduate on time and have less debt.

Boise State will be keeping an eye on enrollment numbers and the population on campus when considering buying or building additional student housing in the future, according to Kennedy.

“This is a real strategic way for us to make sure that first year students in particular who want to live on campus over the next few years are able to live on campus,” Kennedy said.