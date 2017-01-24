No. 15 Boise State Gymnastics Competes at home and on road

Boise State Gymnastics continued their hot streak this weekend, posting a score of 196.225 at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, Jan. 20.

Boise State competed against No. 5 Utah, No. 7 Denver and Illinois-Chicago.

“Utah holds a 15-0 advantage over the Broncos in their all-time series, but Denver holds just a slight edge at 14-13. The last time the Blue and Orange faced off with the Pioneers, both teams were trying to get to the 2015 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship,” according to Boise State Athletics.

Boise State won that matchup, then Denver left for the Big 12 Conference following the 2015 season. The Broncos are 3-1 in their all-time series with Illinois-Chicago and have won the past three meetings.

Boise State started on balance beam and began with a 49.050. Sandra Collantes obtained a 9.775 and the Broncos hit four-straight routines after a fall in the No. 2 spot. Isabella Amado excelled with a 9.8. Sarah Means earned a 9.825 as the anchor and completed what was a successful opening event.

On the floor, the Broncos ended up with a 48.900.

Boise State made a comeback in the third rotation on vault, ending the event with a 49.100.

The Broncos beat out Illinois-Chicago, but lost to No. 5 Utah and No. 7 Denver.

Before this meeting, the Broncos had just returned from a meet where they came out on top over Stanford, UC Davis and Yale in Davis, California on Jan. 13.

“There were a lot of routines that were one mistake away from being great,” said Co-head Coach Tina Bird.

The victory over the Stanford Cardinal program was the Broncos first win over Stanford since 1997. The 195.300 is also the third-highest season-opening score in school history.

“We did what we had to do to win tonight, but we have a long way to go to accomplish the goals we set for the season,” said Co-head Coach Neil Resnick.

The Broncos will return to Boise and compete against BYU at CenturyLink Arena as a part of the Gem State Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.