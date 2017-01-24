Broncos down San Jose State to get back on the winning track

Boise State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Gordy Presnell knew his team couldn’t afford to lose many more games in the Mountain West and, on Saturday Jan. 21 San Jose State had to be the unfortunate victim to play at Taco Bell Arena.

It resulted in an 86-64 domination by the Broncos (14-4, 4-3).

“We want to take pride in our defense, and we’ve gotten away from that in our past couple games,” said senior guard Brooke Pahukoa. “We’ve been struggling shooting lately, so we’ve been telling ourselves that if we focus on defense, it will come together. We’re good shooters naturally, so let’s focus on our defense and stop them, then our offense will come.”

On paper, what looked to be an offensive battle between two of the Mountain West’s most prolific offenses, turned out to be an offensive explosion for one team, and an afternoon-long struggle for another. San Jose State shot 33 percent from the field and just 26 percent from behind the arc.

On the other hand, the Broncos found their rhythm quite easily. They shot 41 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.

“We shot the ball well and played with great enthusiasm in the first half,” Presnell said. “Our freshmen played great off the bench, and we really played outstanding basketball in the first half. The second half we let ourselves down a little bit and didn’t play with the same kind of intensity. The result wasn’t the same.”

It was a much needed day for a Boise State team who has started Mountain West action relatively slow.

The Broncos started the season 12-1, the best start to any season of Gordy Presnell’s 12 years at Boise State, but since then, the Broncos are just 2-3 and struggling to do what they do best: shoot the three.

As a team, coming into Saturday’s contest with the Spartans, Boise State was shooting just 26 percent from behind the arc, a shocking statistic considering the Broncos came into Mountain West play seven games ago shooting 39 percent from distance.

On Saturday those problems didn’t seem to be in the minds of Presnell’s scorers.

“Brooke had fresh legs and played really well. Then our freshmen came off the bench and shot the ball outstanding. The first and second quarters we played pretty good basketball and got on the right path,” Presnell said. “Then the third and fourth quarters I thought we didn’t have the enthusiasm necessary to win.”

The Broncos were led by Pahukoa, who finished the matinee showing with 23 points and six rebounds. While the senior leader took charge, it was the Bronco bench that also came to play, scoring 37 points.

Coming off that bench was freshman Jordan Woodvine who had a season high 11 points and freshman, Riley Lupfer-added 13 points on four three’s, all coming in the first half.

“We’ve been losing a couple games, and it was pretty important to us as a team, and to our coaches, that we start getting back on track,” Woodvine said postgame with Chris Lewis. “I think we prepared pretty well for this game, and my teammates are always encouraging me.”

Boise State also got the usual production from Senior Point Guard Yaiza Rodriguez who finished with eight points and five assists. Those five assists put her into fourth place on the Mountain West’s career assists category with 548 on her career.

Defensively, the Broncos were able to shut down one of the Mountain West’s best players in Dezz Ramos who came in averaging 30 points a game in conference contests, but she left with just a nine-point fiveassist game.

Boise State will travel to Nevada on Wednesday, Jan 25. for a matchup with the Wolf Pack.