Boise State Men’s Tennis Begins at home

Boise State officially opens the 2017 Men’s Tennis Team season on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a trio of home matches featuring Whitman, Denver and Cal Poly.

The match is a doubleheader, beginning at 10 a.m., with the Whitman Blues from the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference and ending with an ITA Mountain Region match with the Denver Pioneers of the Summit League at 6 p.m. The matches will be held at the new Eagle Tennis Center in Eagle, Idaho.

The weekend of matches will conclude with the Big West Conference’s Cal Poly Mustangs at 10 a.m.

“Boise State’s doubles team of Kyle Butters and Jack Heslin, also known as The Kiwi Konnection, enter the spring semester ranked 51st nationally by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association,” said Boise State Athletics Assistant Sports Information Director Doug Link in a press release.

Last fall the sophomore combo went 6-2 and reached the ITA Mountain Region Championship title match in Las Vegas, Nev., in October.

According to Link, “the duo enters the year ranked second in the ITA Mountain Region behind Denver’s Alex Gasson and Yannick James, who beat them in the regional title match last fall.”

Both Butters and Heslin have been ranked in the ITA Mountain Region going into the new season individually. Butters, from Wanganui, New Zealand, ranked 10 in singles for the ITA Mountain Region and Heslin, from Auckland, New Zealand, is ranked 17.

Butters was the recipient of many awards his freshman year at Boise State, winning ITA Mountain Region Rookie of the Year, Mountain West Freshman of the Year, All-Mountain West Doubles and Mountain West Player of the Week (March 30).

The Broncos will be competing this season with no upperclassmen, junior or senior. Currently there are five sophomores and three freshmen on the roster.

“I can’t hide my enthusiasm for the upcoming season, but not just for this year but for the next three to four years. We are launching a new generation of Broncos for years to come,” said head coach Greg Patton, since beginning my journey in coaching 40 years ago, I have never had such a young team with so much potential.”

The roster includes the following players: sophomore Butters, sophomore Heslin, sophomore Pedro Platzeck, sophomore Morgan Stone, sophomore Greg Wischer, freshman Ryland McDermott, freshman Harvey Shackleton and freshman Brian Tran.

There is also a junior on the roster who won’t compete this season, Lewis Roskilly.

Head Coach Patton has posted a 443-176 record while winning 14 conference championships in three different conferences and is entering his 21st season at Boise State.

The 2017 Mountain West Conference Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament will be held April 28-30 at Boise State’s Appleton Tennis Center. This is the first time the league’s championship event has been in Boise. The Broncos have won four Mountain West titles in their first five years as members of the conference.

Although this is the season opener for Boise State Men’s Tennis, the team sent two of its team members, Wischer and Shackleton, to participate in the National Collegiate Tennis Classic at Rancho Mirage, Calif. from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.

The NCTC is in its 42nd year and features some of the top collegiate talent from across the United States who will compete in a singles tournament and a doubles tournament. There is no team competition for this event.

According to the NCTC, Shackleton split his two singles matches on the opening day. Shackleton rallied from one set down to defeat Utah’s Joe Wooley in three 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2. He then fell in two sets at the hands of UCLA’s Michael Guzman 6-2, 6-4.

Wischer fell in both of his matches on Saturday with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Dan Little of Utah, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 loss to San Francisco’s Marco Barretto.

Although some may look at this season as a rebuilding year due to the young roster, Boise State men’s tennis looks to start off where they left off last season: on a positive note.