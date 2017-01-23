Over 5,000 gather for Women’s March on Idaho

With heavy snow coming down, colorful umbrellas and signs filled the streets as an estimated five thousand people walked in the Women’s March on Idaho held Saturday, Jan. 21.

The event was one of hundreds of sister marches that took place across the globe. The march drew a record-size crowd for Idaho as participants gathered in solidarity—for various causes—to stand up for rights and issues they felt may be threatened by the Trump Administration. Participants’ signs declared messages supporting causes such as women’s rights, climate change, body positivity, immigration reform, LGBT acceptance and many other topics. As everyone gathered for different reasons, it became clear the point was not to make immediate change on only one issue, but rather show support for one another’s struggles—regardless of what those may be—with Donald Trump as President.

“We are marching and gathering today to demonstrate our determination and resolve to add our voices to the movement across our nation with millions of people—young and old—who come together to create a world that is filled with compassion, fairness and justice,” said Melissa Wintrow, State Representative for the Idaho Legislature District 19B and Adjunct Professor for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Colette Raptosh, Women’s March on Idaho co-organizer, said there has been ample focus on Trump nationally, but that Women’s March on Idaho participants needed to move on and focus on empowering women.

“(The movement) was set on fire because of him, but you need to focus on the bigger picture which is that (inequality and objectification) have been going on for years and it is time for women to get the extra push to do something,” Raptosh said. “When the polls came in, that was the final push, and it really put a lot of women at the front lines to stand up for something.”

The official policy platform of the Women’s March on Washington contradicts this, however, stating all who are at risk in the upcoming four years should march.

“We welcome vibrant collaboration and honor the legacy of the movements before us—the suffragists and abolitionists, the Civil Rights Movement, the feminist movement, the American Indian Movement, Occupy Wall Street, Marriage Equality, Black Lives Matter and more—by employing a decentralized, leader-full structure and focusing on an ambitious, fundamental and comprehensive agenda,” the policy platform states.

As Megan Garber said in her article in The Atlantic, “The Women’s March deftly employed, in its rhetoric, the biggest of the big-tent tautologies: The point of this protest wasn’t so much the specific things being protested as it was the very bigness of the crowds who were doing the protesting.”

Though organizers Harren and Raptosh said the event was not intended to be a protest rally against Trump, march participants gathered to stand for the various causes they identify with, which may be affected by the Trump Administration.

Latina Activist and former Congressional Candidate, Jennifer Martinez, spoke next and discussed how national policies need to reflect life’s intersectionality.

“This is not something new or emblematic of only this election year, or this administration,” Martinez. “What we are seeing is a manifestation of the systemic oppression that we know has always existed.”

Martinez concluded her speech by encouraging the audience to run for office, as well as vote for elected officials.

Boise State alumna and LGBT activist, Dianne Piggott began by sharing the news of a transgender teen in Twin Falls who took her own life last week.

“It is very hard when we know the truth about ourselves, but the rest of the world refuses to see,” Piggott said. “When our very existence is seen as a political act—whether it is who we go to bed with, or who we wake up as.”

Piggott offered advice on how to accept people from all areas of the gender spectrum.

“I am often asked what you can do to help LGBT people cope with the constant corrections that society tries to apply to us,” Piggott said. “I would say, ‘Acknowledge us, include us, recognize the humanity in us, support our deep understanding of who we are, call us by our names—no matter how recently we accepted those names—respect our identities.’”

Freshman Spanish major Sam Rogers, said he attended the march to stand in solidarity with women who face issues he has not had to face in life, as well as bring attention to the topic of climate change.

“It’s no good. We’re going backwards in these times. (Women’s rights) have been fought for before—now they’re in another position to be fought for again—and that just doesn’t make any sense,” Rogers said. “We have really powerful women—really smart women who are in these positions of power—and they’re not treated equally.”

As the rally ended, the crowd dispersed and posted their march photos on social media. With attendees joining together in solidarity, with various causes in mind, it is now up to individuals to continue taking steps on their own to make a change.

“Remember, this day is demonstration,” Wintrow said as she concluded her speech. “Tomorrow is action!”

The Women’s March on Washington’s website released a campaign description titled, “10 actions for the first 100 days,” on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first action asks people to, “Write a postcard to your Senators about what matters most to you—and how you’re going to continue to fight for it in the days, weeks and months ahead.”