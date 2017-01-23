New York based playwright uses hip-hop and looping to exploring racial identity in “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?”

Colorful abstract projections rain down on New York-based playwright and actor Brian Quijada as he mimics his third grade teacher telling him the story of Rosa Parks. He sways his hips and raises his voice while portraying her joyous tone as she illustrates the triumphant moment when Parks, an African-American, stayed seated, despite the looming gazes of the Caucasian man who had boarded the bus.

“Where did we sit on the bus?” Quijada asks, referring to Latinos. He raises his hand frantically while pretending to sit. Stumped, his teacher pauses and breathes in deeply before giving an inadvertently detrimental answer.

“Oh, you? You weren’t around yet.”

Quijada is the writer and sole actor in “Where Did We Sit On the Bus?” an autobiographical solo hip-hop production running until Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Boise Contemporary Theater.

“‘Where did we sit on the bus?’ is the question I asked in the third grade which was the first instance of me asking where I came from, where my people came from and how is it that I’m here,” Quijada said.

The play uses Quijada’s experiences as a springboard to talk about what it means to grow up as a first-generation Hispanic-American. “Where did we sit on the bus?” flashes through Quijada’s life, using a mix of hip-hop, spoken word and looped musical performances to tell the charming and intimate story of Quijada’s journey gaining his parents’ approval, finding solace in his racial identity and achieving his American dream.

“My parents came to this country to make better lives for (my siblings and me),” Quijada said. “That definition of the American dream has been redefined into doing what you love and surviving in this country. And I believe I am an example of that, as a lot of us who live in this country believe, and that’s why I believe the American dream isn’t dead.”

Quijada grew up in Chicago where both his parents, who immigrated to the U.S. in the mid-1970s from El Salvador, stressed to him the importance of hard work and success. It was during this time that Quijada fell in love with Michael Jackson, dance and acting—all interests his parents deemed impossible to sustain a career in.

As Quijada grew older, he struggled to gain the approval of his parents and understand what it means to be deeply entrenched in American culture while still identifying with his heritage and the stories his parent’s tell him about who he is.

“It’s a coming-of-age story with a killer beat,” said Boise Contemporary Theater Founding Artistic Director Matthew Clark. “This story is really important for our country to think about right now.”

“Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” premiered in Chicago, then in New York, and then in Boise, Idaho. Before its off-Broadway premiere in New York, Clark met Quijada at the Seven Devils Playwright Conference, where Clark recruited him to perform in “No More Sad Things.”

The play, although not intentionally political by nature, puts topics like immigration and race relations into an intimate light. Quijada balances each topic gracefully, using the heart he wears on his sleeve as a steadying weight.

Quijada has noticed the change in audience tone as he performs in different cities, a reaction to the stiffening political climate leading up to President Trump’s inauguration.

“As people get fired up about things more so than they did six months ago or one year ago, it makes me connect to it in different way that’s fresh,” Quijada said. “When we’re saying that media is fake news or we’re saying that Mexico isn’t paying for the wall, taxpayers are.”

Still, Quijada reassures viewers that “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” isn’t about politics; it’s about hope.

“It’s all rooted in a kid growing up in Chicago, and that’s what keeps me grounded. This play can be enjoyed—it doesn’t matter your political leaning,” Quijada said.

For more information on the play or to find ticket prices, students can visit the Boise Contemporary Theater’s website.