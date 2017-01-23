March for Life held at state capitol

Hours after the Women’s March on Idaho was dispersed from downtown Boise on Saturday, Jan. 21, a new crowd of hundreds of people gathered in front of the Idaho State Capitol for the March for Life protest with a different message.

This new group was part of the annual “Right to Life” marches, which supports pro-life ideals. These demonstrations date back over 40 years, and are held across the U.S. on the anniversary of the supreme court decision Roe v. Wade —which legalized abortion. Demonstrators stood around the steps of the Capitol, holding signs saying “I am the pro-life generation,” and listening to speeches from community members and a special guest.

“The whole point of this rally is to see the equal value of life. No matter born or unborn, how much dependency you have on someone to survive or their walk of life. From womb to tomb, no matter what your beliefs are, your life is just as valuable as everybody else’s,” Fisher said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

In addition to the traditional pro-life message, the protest took on a slightly new meaning this year with the Women’s Marches on Washington taking place around the same time, which leans pro-choice. The Women’s March on Washington listed Planned Parenthood as one of their premier partners, and also drew some controversy by uninviting a group from their march called, “New Wave Feminists,” which is pro-life.

Many times during the March for Life, the concept of women’s rights were brought up. Speakers at the event argued the concept of women’s rights, and being pro-life, are not mutually exclusive, but complementary. Some protesters held signs saying, “Women are not commodities.”

The message of women’s rights was also sewn into the speech of Catherine Adair, former counselor at a Planned Parenthood and special guest speaker.

“I am here today as a woman whose voice was silenced for years by those who claim to speak for all women,” Adair said. “I was told when I was 19- years-old and pregnant that I had to get an abortion. It was not what I wanted to do, but I felt that I had no choice. I was told women don’t regret abortions, women feel relieved after they get abortions, and my voice was silenced.”

Demonstrators at the March for Life, such as Boise community member Faith Snyder, claimed that since its founding in 1974, the March for Life has been more about opposing Roe V. Wade, rather than a direct response to the Women’s March.

“The whole point of this rally is in response to legalized abortion, which has been a sad reality in this country for over 40 years,” Snyder said. “The fact that these two rallies happened on the same day is nothing but a coincidence.”

However, Snyder said she couldn’t get behind the message of the earlier Women’s March on Washington due to the pro-choice stance of the movement.

“It’s difficult for me to align my name with the Women’s March on Washington because they have made it very clear they don’t advocate for this fundamental right that I hold very deeply and morally,” Snyder said. “To associate my name with that event is something I can’t do, because they have said they don’t want my participation. So, I will respect that and remain at my distance.”

In addition to the hundreds of people who gathered locally, a larger crowd is anticipated to march in Washington D.C. on Friday, Jan. 27. Despite being one of the largest pro-life demonstrations in the country, many activists complain that the “mainstream media” is biased against their cause, and often doesn’t report on the march. In contrast to the Women’s March on Washington, which was widely covered and, according to the Los Angeles Times, had an estimated attendance of five hundred thousand, reports on the attendance of the March for Life are sparse and contradictory from year to year.

The New York Times claimed the 2016 March for Life only drew hundreds of people, while the Washington Post reported the event drew thousands. Other news sources with different political leanings claimed attendance was in the hundreds of thousands. Over the years, the Washington Times claimed the event drew an average of two hundred fifty thousand from 2003 to 2009, and a student newspaper from the Monroe County Community College reported the event drew six hundred fifty thousand protesters in 2013. All of these contradicting reports have lead to frustration from pro-life activists.

Regardless of media reports, or current political movements, many pro-life protestors will continue holding demonstrations in the coming years. The protests are planned to continue with the ultimate goal of overturning Roe V. Wade.