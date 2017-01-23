Governor Otter orders new task force to examine higher education

To kick off this year’s legislative session, Governor Butch Otter announced the creation of a task force to examine higher education in Idaho.

Gov. Otter made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 6 at the AP Legislative Preview. Once a definitive list of members on the task force is confirmed, meetings will begin. The two co-chairs of the task force will be CEO of WhiteCloud Analytics Bob Lokken, and Vice President of the Idaho State Board of Education Linda Clark.

“The tie between education and economic development is so close. We have to make sure there is a responsibility of the educational system to prepare students for the reality of life when they leave the classroom,” Clark said.

Clark was heavily involved with the task force assembled a few years ago, which looked into K-12 education and how it could be improved. According to Clark, the task force came up with 20 recommendations for improving K-12 education, all of which are currently being pursued by Gov. Otter.

“Idaho has a real benefit. We’re one of only two states where a single board of education oversees kindergarten through higher education,” Clark said. “Part of that is making change that represent the realities of the world we’re preparing students for.”

By making improvements to higher education, Gov. Otter’s hope is by 2020, 60 percent of Idahoans—ages 25 to 34—will have completed some sort of post-secondary education.

This task force will be made up of students, presidents of various Idaho colleges, senators, representatives, business leaders and the State Board of Education.

There will be a total of two students serving on the task force, with one representing two-year universities in Idaho, and the other representing four-year universities.

Boise State student and ASBSU Student Lobbyist, Josh Scholer, will be representing the latter.

“It’s definitely the most important thing I’ve ever done,” Scholer said. “It’s a little bit nerve-wracking to sit with some of the greatest educational minds that we have, and to know I’m going to be representing tens of thousands of students. But I’m ready for the challenge.”

Scholer plans to work hard at giving a voice to students at Boise State, as well as all students who attend four-year universities in Idaho.

“I will hopefully be able to provide insight for what it’s like to be your (average) student with college debt, and I’m no different from anyone else,” Scholer said.

Scholer met with Gov. Otter in December to discuss his thoughts about how to address the equitable funding gap between colleges in Idaho. Shortly after, he was asked to be a part of the task force to help address such issues.

“The overarching problem is lack of state investment,” Scholer said. “I guess you could look at it like this: There is a sickness, and here are all the symptoms. One of them happens to be the equity situation we have.”

The issue of inequitable funding between colleges in Idaho is something that has been previously discussed.

“I’m not surprised we’re here, but maybe the surprise is that we didn’t get here earlier. But, we’re going in the right direction,” said Boise State’s Director of Government Affairs and Community Relations Roger Brown.

Brown plans to attend all of the task force’s meetings and hopefully contribute to the dialogue.

“I imagine there will be a need for expertise from all institutions to form those conversations and make sure they get it right for everybody,” Brown said.

The goal of organizing this task force is to bring in perspectives from diverse areas so as to create a holistic approach to examining higher education.

“You can get all of the right expertise—people from all ends of the spectrum—together to have a conversation and there’s really no reason to think it can’t succeed,” Brown said.

Task force meetings will begin in February and continue throughout the spring and summer, with recommendations being made in September.

“The world we’re preparing students for today—and in the future—is not the world I was prepared for, or my parents were prepared for, or your parents were prepared for,” Clark said. “We need to make sure that our institutions are changing and our system is changing, so we can prepare students for the right kinds of careers.”