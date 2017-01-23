Better to light a candle: The Ghost Light Project

Small lights ranging from cell phone flashes to lighters gleamed in the dark Danny Peterson Theatre as students gathered on Thursday, Jan. 19—the eve of the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump. The gathering was part of the Ghost Light Project, a nationwide rally to inspire hope during the coming presidency.

Over 700 theatres across our timezone gathered at 5:30 p.m., bearing personal treaties and an assemblage of lights.

The campaign encourages participants to identify themselves according to concise labels and pledge how they will advocate for their peers during the coming presidency. Assistant Professor in the Theatre Arts Department and organizer of the event, Raquel Davis, gave her own pledge, saying, “I am a woman, an artist, an educator. I fight for equality, diversity and open minds.”

“Theatre has a really important job of telling stories and making sure that the stories that we tell represent all walks of life,” Davis said. “(This event) reaffirms the values that theatre already has, but charges them with a little more importance.”

The rally is one of many events held this past weekend in response to the controversial campaign and presidency of Donald Trump.

According to Theatre Department Chair Richard Klautsch, this event is meant to inspire feelings of courage and solidarity.

“Theatre is a community,” Klautsch said. “That’s how it started so many thousands of years ago.”

The Ghost Light Project is named after a theatrical tradition of leaving a single light when the space is closed up for the night to illuminate the theatre.

“We turn on a ghost light in a theatre as soon as it’s shut down for the night,” said Davis.

She went on to explain the purpose of this is two-fold. The first is practical. The ghost light acts as a preventative measure to keep anyone entering into darkness from tripping or falling into the pit. The second is superstitious. The light is meant to ward off any dark presence that might enter the theatre while it is unattended.

For Davis, these types of events are only the first step towards actualized improvement during the coming years.

“We have to speak to each other. We have to talk about things, but more importantly, we have to do something,” said Davis.