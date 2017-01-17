Women’s basketball: Broncos hang on to beat Fresno

Boise State trailed 6-2 early in the first quarter, then went on a 13-0 run to lead 15-6 and didn’t look back. The Broncos broke a two game losing streak and beat Fresno State 67-66 at Taco Bell Arena on Saturday, Jan .14.

“We’re excited that we won the game,” Head Coach Gordy Presnell said postgame. “They’re a good team. They were 10-6 entering the game and we knew it was going to be a tough game, so we’re excited about this. We’ve tried to step up and raise the level of anxiety a little bit in practice this week. We felt like we played pretty good defense.”

The Broncos didn’t trail, other than the early 6-2 stint, but were tied three times in the second half and each time, they were able to pull ahead.

The final tie came with three seconds left when junior Shalen Shaw was fouled and made one of two free-throws to give Boise State a one point lead.

The Bulldogs got a decent look for sharp shooting sophomore Candice White from three, but the ball clanked off the backboard, rim and finally hit the floor without going through the Taco Bell Arena net giving Boise State their first win in three games.

The Broncos got an early spark from the freshman guard out of Pasco, Washington, Braydey Hodgins. Hodgins came into the game in the first quarter and would make a three point play off of a running layup, and then would hit a three and two free throws for eight points to help extend the Bronco lead to nine points in quarter one.

“It started with the starters. Our intensity picked up, and it helped on the bench. Our bench intensity was awesome as well and that just kind of carried into the game,” Hodgins said postgame with Chris Lewis. “If that happens every game, we’ll be able to come off the bench and create a spark.”

Marta Hermida led the Boise State offensive attack with 14 points, but Shalen Shaw also contributed 13, including the deciding free-throw.

Shaw had 10 points at the end of the first half, but was in foul trouble for most of the game resulting in 28 minutes of floor time and only playing half of the fourth quarter.

On this night, all eyes were on the post play between two of the Mountain West’s premier centers: Boise State’s Marijk Vanderschaaf and Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos.

Faz Davalos entered the game ranked among the top ten in the nation in seven stat categories. Despite another big game on the glass with 14 rebounds, the Broncos were able to find answers to stop her inside, holding her to just two points at halftime and ten for the game.

“We kind of traded buckets a bit in the fourth quarter, but I was pleased we got the big stop we needed. I thought Marijke Vanderschaaf stepped up big and I thought it was a good win for us,” Presnell said.

Fresno State came into the game 10-0 when scoring 60 or more points, but on Saturday it wasn’t enough to get a win. The Bulldogs fell to 10-7 on the season and 3-3 in Mountain West play while Boise State improved to 13-3 and 3-3 in conference.

“We’ve had a rough couple games, couple losses,” Hodgins said. “This week at practice was pretty hard and we ramped up the intensity. It showed in the game and allowed us to get the win. Everyone stepped up. We had different people do what they normally don’t do, and it created a spark for us.”

Boise State will hit the road on Wednesday to square off against University of New Mexico at 7 p.m. MT.