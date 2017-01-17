Boise State Track and Field host Ed Jacoby Invitational

On Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, the Boise State Broncos Track and Field team hosted the Ed Jacoby Invitational at the Jacksons Indoor Track at the Ford Center in Nampa.

The Ed Jacoby Invitational is named after Ed Jacoby, one of the most recognized track and field coaches in the world, and started in 2014. Jacoby received the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year award, and was named NCAA District VII Coach of the year three times. Jacoby was also a member of Track and Field USA and the United States Olympic Committee.

While coaching at Boise State over the span of three decades — 1973 to 1996 — Jacoby’s Bronco teams won nine Big Sky Conference Championships. Those wins included: 1973 men’s cross country, 1975 men’s cross country, 1983 men’s outdoor, 1989 men’s outdoor, 1994 women’s indoor and outdoor, 1994 men’s indoor, and 1995 women’s indoor and outdoor.

“In 1992, he was an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s team at the Barcelona Olympic Games. One year after, he served as the men’s head coach at the 1993 World Track and Field Championships,” said Boise State media personal Pete Clark in a press release.

Boise State competed with the following schools at the meet: College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, George Fox, Northwest Nazarene, Portland State, Southern Utah, Utah State and Washington State.

Two standout Broncos over the weekend included Camden Stoddard and Sadi Henderson. Stoddard cleared a career-high 16-4.75 (5.00m) in the pole vault. Henderson broke the school record time for the indoor 800m with a time of 2:05.71. Henderson now has the fourth-fastest indoor 800m in Mountain West history. She now has the fastest 800m time in NCAA Division I this season.

Earlier this week the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason National Team Rankings for the indoor season and Boise State women became the highest ranked team in the Mountain West Conference, coming in ranked at No. 20.

“The rankings were determined through a formula that considered preseason data and specific standards for marks and times. Athletes who possess the qualifying marks and times from previous indoor seasons who still have eligibility for this upcoming indoor season were considered in the calculation of the rankings,” said the Boise State Athletics website.

Boise State Athletics also stated, “Five Boise State athletes and one relay team recorded the necessary times and marks in previous years to attain preseason ranking consideration.”

Those atheletes include, Allie Ostrander, Brenna Peloquin, Minttu Hukka, Jordan Ward, Courtney Hutchinson and the relay team consisting of Alexis Fuller, Sadi Henderson and Allie Ostrander.

The following Broncos competed in the Invitational: