Boise State Track and Field host Ed Jacoby Invitational

The Boise State Track and Field team opened up their season at the Jacksons Open.
On Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, the Boise State Broncos Track and Field team hosted the Ed Jacoby Invitational at the Jacksons Indoor Track at the Ford Center in Nampa.
The Ed Jacoby Invitational is named after Ed Jacoby, one of the most recognized track and field coaches in the world, and started in 2014. Jacoby received the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year award, and was named NCAA District VII Coach of the year three times. Jacoby was also a member of Track and Field USA and the United States Olympic Committee.
While coaching at Boise State over the span of three decades — 1973 to 1996 — Jacoby’s Bronco teams won nine Big Sky Conference Championships. Those wins included: 1973 men’s cross country, 1975 men’s cross country, 1983 men’s outdoor, 1989 men’s outdoor, 1994 women’s indoor and outdoor, 1994 men’s indoor, and 1995 women’s indoor and outdoor.
“In 1992, he was an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s team at the Barcelona Olympic Games. One year after, he served as the men’s head coach at the 1993 World Track and Field Championships,” said Boise State media personal Pete Clark in a press release.
Boise State competed with the following schools at the meet: College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, George Fox, Northwest Nazarene, Portland State, Southern Utah, Utah State and Washington State.
Two standout Broncos over the weekend included Camden Stoddard and Sadi Henderson. Stoddard cleared a career-high 16-4.75 (5.00m) in the pole vault. Henderson broke the school record time for the indoor 800m with a time of 2:05.71. Henderson now has the fourth-fastest indoor 800m in Mountain West history. She now has the fastest 800m time in NCAA Division I this season.
Earlier this week the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason National Team Rankings for the indoor season and Boise State women became the highest ranked team in the Mountain West Conference, coming in ranked at No. 20.
“The rankings were determined through a formula that considered preseason data and specific standards for marks and times. Athletes who possess the qualifying marks and times from previous indoor seasons who still have eligibility for this upcoming indoor season were considered in the calculation of the rankings,” said the Boise State Athletics website.
Boise State Athletics also stated, “Five Boise State athletes and one relay team recorded the necessary times and marks in previous years to attain preseason ranking consideration.”
Those atheletes include, Allie Ostrander, Brenna Peloquin, Minttu Hukka, Jordan Ward, Courtney Hutchinson and the relay team consisting of Alexis Fuller, Sadi Henderson and Allie Ostrander.
The following Broncos competed in the Invitational:
WOMEN
Weight Throw – Kendra Noneman and Paige Shepherd
Distance Medley Relay (2 Teams) – Alexis Fuller, Morgan Diefendorf, Amy Pfaff and Gracie Tostenson | Clare O’Brien, Sadi Henderson, Anna McDonald and Brenna Peloquin
Long Jump – Alyssa Adams
Shot Put – Paige Inman, Baylee Dodd and Kendra Noneman
Pole Vault – Allison Jeffries, Destiny Begin, Alyssa Adams, Ashley Caffrey and Amber Mallet
60m – Destiny Begin
Mile – Brenna Peloquin, Amy Pfaff, Kyra Lopez, Emma Hyyppa and Clare O’Brien
400m – Morgan Diefendorf
800m – Sadi Henderson
1,000m – Anna McDonald and Alexis Fuller
200m – Morgan Diefendorf
3,000m – Gracie Tostenson, Anne Brinegar, Anna Hartwick, Maddie Hall and Megan Lacy
MEN
Pole Vault – Camden Stoddard and Justin Stattner
Distance Medley Relay (3 Teams) – Addison Dehaven, Noah Horsburgh, Ty Jordan and Miler Haller | Tom Richardson, Matt McDonald, Melika Ghali and Rhys Park | Yusuke Uchikoshi or Andrew Rafla, Ozo Rojas or Yusuke Uchikoshi, Jeff Lautenslager and Chandler Austin
High Jump – Camden Stoddard
Weight Throw – Drew Lindsley and Kevin Ketterling
Shot Put – Kevin Ketterling
60m – Kofi Ansah
Mile – Addison Dehaven, Jeff Lautenslager, Rhys Park, Melika Ghali, Yusuke Uchikoshi, Ozo Rojas, Miler Haller and Chandler Austin
400m – Dusty Fisher, Fernando Martinez and Cameron Wrout
800m – Noah Horsburgh and Yusuke Uchikoshi
1,000m – Ty Jordan, Matt McDonald and Addison Dehaven
200m – Bryce Kirby
3,000m – Andrew Rafla, Rhys Park, Tom Richardson, Keegan McCormick and Miler Haller
4x400m Relay – Dusty Fisher, Bryce Kirby, Fernando Martinez and Cameron Wrout
