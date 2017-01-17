Boise State Rugby Club looks to start season back up

Beginning their season 1-1 before winter break, the Boise State Rugby Club looks beat Eastern Washington University in their first game back this semester on Jan. 28, at 3 P.M.

The Rugby Club had their first practice back since break in the REC Center, where they did conditioning training.

During the season the Rugby Club team uses a team with 15 players on it, although they do host a 7-player team tournament during the season.

The Boise State 7’s tournament is part of the NCRC 7’s Circuit and is open to any collegiate team interested in participating. Students do not have to be in an NCRC team to participate in the Boise State 7’s tournament. The event will be sanctioned by USA Rugby, according to the club’s website.

“This season was different because we moved two games into the fall and finished the season in the next semester,” said Rugby Club President Joseph Green.

This season, the team will be looking to build off last year. They were able to bring back some players from last season, although one-third of their starting roster this season are freshmen.

“Playing freshmen isn’t a challenge for us because we have had to deal with it in the past,” said Green.

Any student is welcome to try out for the team and even attend a practice to see if it is for them. Players trickle in through the season with varying experience and the team finds places for them. If you are eligible for the GEM scholarship and make the team, you are guaranteed to receive the scholarship, according to Green.

Boise State Men’s Rugby Club is a member of USA Rugby and is part of the Northwest Collegiate Rugby Conference (NCRC) in the Championship Division. NCRC members include Boise State, Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Oregon, Washington, Washington State, Western Oregon and Western Washington.

Last season the following schools participated in the 7’s tournament: University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Oregon State University, Washington State University, North Idaho College, Gonzaga University and Idaho State University.