Past to present: Boise State creates new ID card design to feature “B” statue

Boise State has upgraded the student ID cards’ design to feature the “B” statue, located in front of the Administration Building on University Drive.

Justin Cappello, assistant manager at the Information Desk/Bronco Card Office, led the creation of the new cards in order to update the former design—in circulation for about three years—which featured a statue no longer present on campus. The updated IDs began being distributed to students on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Selecting a new design, and getting it approved, took almost three months.

“We rolled them out on the ninth, because we wanted to start them for the Spring 2017,” Cappello said. “I basically gave probably 20 different prototypes—different images, layouts, color schemes, uses of our ‘B logo’ and images of campus.”

Cappello then presented his ideas to the Bronco Card Office staff, to get input about which styles they liked. The top three choices were shown to Information Desk/Bronco Card Office Manager Meaghan Compton and Student Union Director Brent Delong. From there, the favorite option was taken to the Branding Office for approval, according to Cappello.

After it was approved by the Branding Office, the image for the ID was sent to the Executive Director of Campus Services, Nicole Nimmons, who then presented it to Vice President Kevin Satterlee for approval. This was the last step before the image could be loaded into the system.

“I interfaced (the ID image) with the software system that prints and manages the ID cards, worked out some bugs and we were rolling that morning,” Cappello said.

The chosen image, taken by Photo Services, showcases the new logo which represents the University.

“That “B” logo that Boise State now has as a branding tool, was very recently implemented as the official logo of the University,” Cappello said. “It sits out in front of the Administration Building, which was one of the first buildings on campus back when Boise State was a Junior College.”

Cappello said the image reflects the progression of Boise State, and the anticipated growth of the University in years to come.

“One of the features of why I like that photo—why I think it’s unique to that ID card—is because it kind of shows the history in terms of the relationship of where Boise State started, and where we are now,” Cappello said.