Living Legacy Celebration includes a march for equality

A video of The Drum Major Instinct Sermon played in the Jordan Ballroom as students and community members filed in to make signs for the Day of Greatness March and Rally in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on Monday, Jan. 16.

The group practiced chants before leaving to march across campus—with a police escort—down South Capitol Boulevard and onto the Idaho State Capitol to listen to various speakers give their thoughts on peace and equality. Though only 8 degrees, over 100 people came to participate. The march was coordinated by the Martin Luther King Living Legacy Committee—a student led department advised by the Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Francisco Salinas. The group organizes events and activities that promote love, diversity and inclusion, according to MLK Living Legacy Committee Chair Milaun Danclar.

Danclar helped organize speakers for the event, and said it was important for them to reflect the message of the MLK Living Legacy Committee, as well as Dr. King.

“We just want it to resonate with our attendees, resonate with our mission, with Dr. King’s values—we don’t censor anything,” Danclar said. “You can literally say what is in your heart, as long as it’s not hate speech. Anyone can ask to speak.”

In her fourth year of being with the Committee, Danclar said she can see growth between the group and the community. Dr. King’s message of a beloved community is something Danclar feels strongly about, and she feels this march is a great way to bring people together.

“Idaho is too great for hate. A lot of people have this misconception that Idaho is this red state; it’s very conservative, there’s a lot of prejudice and racism here,” Danclar said. “To see so many people gather today, is really starting to dismantle that.”

The press coverage of the march will attract attention to the cause and generate conversation, according to Milaun. Queen Alexander, Beloved Community Builder for the MLK Living Legacy Committee, is also encouraged by the outreach of the event.

“I love the impact we can make on the City of Boise. I also like seeing all of the little kids so interested in what’s going on, because they are the future,” Alexander said. “I like educating and informing them on the realities of our society.”

Among those in attendance was junior material science and engineering major Justina Freilich, who said she was motivated to go to the march by her friends who have been the victims of societal injustice.

“It’s not about how we get there—it’s just about getting there. It’s really interesting to see how far we’ve come, and how there’s still a long way to go,” Freilich said. “(Dr. King’s message) will continue to ring true forever. It’s really important we keep fighting for that.”

Senior nursing major Ian Capron also said it is important to stand up for those who are oppressed.

“We are a human family—while other are oppressed, nobody is really free,” Capron said. “One of the philosophies that I see in life is that we belong to one another. One person’s struggle affects me too, in one way or another.”

For more events, such as the Day of Greatness March and Rally, please visit the MLK Living Legacy website.

“That is the main goal of this, to just show people that we are a beloved community,” Danclar said. “We all can come together for a mission of love.”