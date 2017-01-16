Letter to the Editor: Ridgeway’s Tunnel Vision

By Anthony Machado, Computer Science Senior

Opinion Editor Andrew Ridgeway has narrowed his sights on defaming the Tunnel of Oppression, a student performance at Boise State that showcases sexism, racism and other forms of discrimination on college campuses. Already on his third opinion piece, he seems frustrated that Tunnel organizers haven’t simply dismantled the entire performance after reading the two whole articles he wrote shaming them.

Ridgeway repetitively argues that raising awareness through events like the Tunnel is useless. He explains when he was president of a Boise State anti-sweatshop organization, his attempts to “raise” Boise State’s awareness about sweatshops failed to change the school’s supply chain. He believes this one anecdote is clear proof that awareness campaigns do absolutely nothing, when really, it only helps readers understand how he got his defeatist attitude.

If Ridgeway believes raising public awareness is so worthless, I have to wonder why he bothers to write opinion pieces that seek to do that very thing. What are his opinion pieces anyways besides attempts to publicly point out social problems? If Ridgeway truly believes in the futility of pointing out social problems, he should stop trying to point out social problems. With every article he publishes, he becomes more of a hypocrite.

The problem is, Ridgeway fundamentally doesn’t understand how empathy and awareness raising go hand in hand. It’s empathy that leads people to create change. Empathy that can be stimulated through awareness raising events like the Tunnel of Oppression. Where students of all races and genders can vicariously experience a form of discrimination that, yes, they may have been aware of, but never really felt or experienced before. Events like the Tunnel inspire people to take action against the appalling things they see there. Don’t get so caught up on the word “awareness,” almost everyone is “aware” of societal problems, but few have “empathized” strongly enough with them to take action. This is what the Tunnel encourages. This is what your anti-sweatshop club failed to do.

I realize I have not been very empathetic towards Ridgeway in this article. I wrote a previous draft that wasn’t as harsh, but after re-reading his vicious personal attacks on Tunnel organizers—calling them “condescending” and their performances “trauma porn”— and an organizer’s far too kind response piece, I thought it might be better for him to experience how they feel.

Ridgeway has become lost in the maze of his own self-righteousness. The deeper he goes, the narrower his mind gets and the more justified he feels callously attacking fellow students who are trying to make the world a better place.

I would challenge Ridgeway to think of the last time he decided to take action against a social problem. Was it because someone preached about the methods behind their “strategy of liberation” and lectured him with a bunch of buzzwords? Or was it because something—a documentary, an article, a person—made him feel the social injustice? Think about it.