Idaho hosts sister Women’s March on Washington

More than a decade ago, over a million protesters gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in what is still considered the largest protest in U.S. history, the March for Women’s Lives. Standing in the crowd was Adjunct Professor for the College of Arts and Sciences and State Representative for the Idaho Legislature District 19 Melissa Wintrow.

“That march was powerful, but next week I estimate that we will see at least a million or more people in DC and millions coming together in marches across all our states to demonstrate and lift our voices to the incoming administration about the needs of our country and the wishes of our citizens,” Wintrow said.

During the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, protesters will gather in front of the Capitol Building to stand together in solidarity for the protection of their rights, safety and health as well as show support for diversity in the wake of the inaugoration. Other sister protests will take place across the nation, including the Women’s March on Idaho happening Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. in front of the Idaho Capitol Building.

“Women earn much less than men do, on the basis of reproductive rights, we are the 48th out of all 50 states,” said Nora Harren, cofounder of the Women’s March on Idaho. “Everything the Women’s March on Washington stands for is especially relevant in our state.”

While organizing the march, Colette Raptosh, the other cofounder of the Women’s March on Idaho, and Harren hoped it would get Idahoans take steps that could lead to a state providing equal rights for both genders. Harren and Raptosh said some of these steps included supporting Planned Parenthood and recreating the Idaho Women’s Commission, an agency that worked to improve the lives of women in Idaho through outreach and education.

“This is an opportunity to stand up for women, for people of color, for all those people who are marginalized and denied basic human rights,” Wintrow said. “ We are sending a message that building walls is not an answer.”