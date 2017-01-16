Boise Artist Bryan Anthony Moore satirizes historical idols in “National Mythstory” exhibit

The wise, old heads atop monstrous bodies return the stares of passing viewers, who wander through the latest SUB Exhibition as if it were a toy store. In some ways, it is very much like a toy store, with mythic themes and even actual toys arranged throughout the room.

The exhibit, entitled “National Mythstory,” was created by Boise Artist Bryan Anthony Moore and will be open for viewing until Feb. 19. While a distinct feeling of playfulness is certainly present, the artist seeks to use the provocative imagery to mold his own fantastical version of history, exposing the subjective nature of historical narratives in the U.S.

Several of the sculptures and paintings feature the heads of historical figures on the bodies of dinosaurs, doing anything from sharing a laugh to ripping into each other in a titanic battle.

Moore explained these unusual images, while entertaining, comment on our tendency to mythologize the past.

“We have this American religion, with demigods or saints, like Washington or Lincoln,” Moore said. “They’re larger than life in our American mythos. Figuratively, they’re giants, so I’m literally making them giants.”

According to University Art Curator Fonda Portales, this use of metaphorical imagery was part of the reason Moore’s art was selected as a SUB exhibition.

“It really caught my attention how he describes himself as an illuminator,” said Portales. “He sees his own work as illuminations of narratives that are often misguiding students in some textbooks or other educational materials. I like the idea that art can bring truthfulness or light.”

Portales went on to note that though it deals with truthfulness, Moore’s work can’t necessarily be viewed as truthful in itself, as it makes its commentary from within the realm of parody and satire.

“What it does instead is use the juxtaposition to point out lack of truth,” Portales said.

Moore’s gleeful romp through “mythstory” engages its audience on multiple grounds, seeking to thrill, entertain and provoke thought. As Moore talked through his artistic process, he mentioned the presence of both horror and humor elements.

“The thing about horror is that it kind of turns people off and drives them away,” Moore said. “But if you have humor, it helps people to get over their initial fear and take a closer look at the work.”