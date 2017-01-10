Idaho beats Colorado State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Idaho’s victory over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl reiterates something Idaho Vandals Quarterback Matt Linehan has been saying about his team.

“We belong in FBS, period!” Linehan said in a radio interview with ESPN.

That is exactly how the Vandals played in their 61-50 bowl game win against Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 22.

Linehan was 21 of 31 for 381 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for another touchdown.

Linehan, who apologized to University President Chuck Staben for his former comments in the postgame press conference, still reveled in the season-ending win.

“No matter what was said to begin the year, all these guys (the whole team) believed we could get to this point,” Linehan said. “We spent so much time dealing with adversity and tough losses. We were just tired of losing.”

Idaho (9-4) matched its highest victory total since moving to FBS in 1996.

During this game Idaho and Colorado State broke the Potato Bowl scoring record set in 2009 in Idaho’s 43-42 victory over Bowling Green. The 84 points in the second half are also the most combined points in a half in any bowl game, breaking the record of 76 set by Tulsa and Virginia Tech last year in the first half of the Independence Bowl.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our players,” coach Paul Petrino said. “They were focused on winning the football game and that helped them come out and play well early. They were told there were a bunch of things they weren’t supposed to be able to do, but they did it anyway.”

Colorado State (7-6) finished with a bowl loss for the second straight year.

The Rams’ Quarterback Nick Stevens had a record-setting bowl game performance. He tied two records—touchdowns accounted for with five, touchdown passes with five—and set the passing yards records with 445. He finished 21 of 36 with two interceptions.

Stevens did all he could, but it wasn’t enough to stop the 61-50 loss to Idaho.

The Vandals will look to exit FBS with a bang and claim only their second conference title since moving up in 1996. Idaho’s last conference championship came in 1998 in the Big West.