Boise State disappointing in 31-12 loss to Baylor in Motel 6 Cactus Bowl

In front of 33,328 fans at Chase Field for the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on Dec. 27, the Baylor Bears did not look like a team that lost their last six straight games. The opposite could be said about the Boise State Broncos who did not look at all like their bowl-game selves in the 31-12 upset loss.

This was the first time Boise State hadn’t led in a game at any point since their 31-24 loss to New Mexico Nov. 14.

Baylor started off strong. Their opening touchdown put Boise State behind in a bowl game for the first time since the end of the 2013 Sheraton Hawaii Bowl, a 38-23 loss to Oregon State. Boise State had gone 129:07 without trailing in a bowl game until that Baylor score, according to Ali FauntLeRoy, communication manager of the Fiesta Bowl.

On the other side of the ball, Boise State failed to score on its first possession/touch Tuesday night for the first time in its past six bowl games. The Broncos had scored on their opening possession in five straight bowl games, from 2011 to 2015.

“I thought both sides came out ready to play. But we didn’t think that Baylor was not going to come out there and show up. We thought we’d come out and play as well, which we did early on,” said Head Coach Bryan Harsin post-game.

Boise State entered its 15th consecutive bowl appearance, but fell to 11-6 all-time in bowl games. The Broncos are 14-6 against Power Five teams since 2006.

The Broncos didn’t have trouble moving the ball throughout the game, but the real problem was punching the ball in while in the red zone. For the second straight game, the Broncos struggled to find the end zone. In their four trips to the red zone in the Cactus Bowl, Boise State did not score one touchdown.

“When you’re playing a team, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’re trying to score points when you get in the red zone. We didn’t do that. The field goals, they’re only going to last so long. You’ve got to find ways to get six points on the board, and we didn’t do that tonight,” said Harsin.

Baylor’s offense which was built around speed, was the second team this season to eclipse 500 yards on offense against the Broncos, with their total of 515 behind only Washington State’s 520 on Sept. 10.

Baylor wide receiver, KD Cannon, caught 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first opposing receiver to reach the 200-yard mark against the Broncos since Arizona State’s Gerrell Robinson had 241 receiving yards at the MAACO Bowl Las Vegas on Dec. 22, 2011.

“They were giving us some one-on-one coverage. With KD anyone one-on-one with him, we think it’s a win for us,” said Baylor Quarterback Zach Smith.

With many seniors playing their last game, junior Tailback Jeremy McNicholas announced he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I wanted to do at Boise State,” McNichols said during Cactus Bowl media day in Phoenix. “I won a championship freshman year, won a couple bowl games, met a lot of great people in Boise, and got great coaches behind me.”

McNichols finished his junior season with 1,709 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns.

Other notable Broncos to play their final game include Thomas Sperbeck and Jonathan Moxey.

Boise State finished the season 10-3 and failed to make it to the Mountain West Championship.

Boise State’s 31-12 loss to Baylor in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl dropped the Broncos to 21-13 all-time in postseason games. This includes Division II and I-AA NCAA Tournament games.