3 Bronco Sports to keep your eye on this Spring

The finish to 2016 left a sour taste in Bronco fans’ mouths: a 31-12 loss to Baylor in the Cactus Bowl. But rest assured, here are three Broncos Sports to keep an eye on this spring.

Women’s Basketball on pace to make some noise in the Mountain West.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Boise State Women’s Basketball started their season 12-3, with one of those losses coming to 11th ranked University of Washington, but the pace they are on is something to watch.

Despite losses in their last two games, the Broncos bring an energetic brand of basketball to Taco Bell Arena. Boise State is 13th in the nation in three-point field goals made in 14 games, and 11th in three-point field goals made per game with nine.

“When it’s a close game, our kids rise up and make plays,” Head Coach Gordy Presnell said following a win at Washington State on Dec. 4. “Our defense overall is much, much improved over last year.”

The Broncos are paced by Senior Guard Brooke Pahuokoa who is averaging 14.2 points, and 4.2 rebounds per game and Senior Guard Yaiza Rodriguez who is currently 11th in the nation for total assists with 100 in 14 games (7.1 per game).

Boise State looks to get back on track at home next Saturday at 2 p.m. against Fresno State.

Men’s Basketball surprising the Mountain West

It was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but now Boise State Men’s Basketball is in first place in the Mountain West Conference and has won seven straight games.

After losing Anthony Drmic to graduation and James Webb III to the NBA, the Broncos were projected to heavily rely on Junior Forward Chandler Hutchison and Sophomore Point Guard Paris Austin, but so far, the Broncos have gotten contributions from all around.

“The coaches are holding us to a high standard this year and they never let up. We’re just focusing on each game, one by one as they come,” senior Nick Duncan said following the win against University of Nevada Las Vegas on Jan. 4

Duncan has helped get the Broncos off to a hot start but the improvement of Chandler Hutchison has also been clear. Hutchison is averaging 18.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game compared to his 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds a game in 2015.

“He’s going out being that Derrick Marks we need,” Duncan said.

The Broncos were able to continue the winning streak with a win over San Diego State on Saturday, 78-66. Boise State has now won four of their last five against the Aztecs.

“We knew we had to have the resolve to battle them for 40 minutes, because it wasn’t going to be won in the first five or 10 minutes. It was going to be won over 40 minutes,” Rice said postgame. “That’s what we focused on, and that’s what our guys did. They could have dropped their heads, shown some panic, but they didn’t.”

Women’s Swimming and Diving looks to improve from last season

Jeremy Kipp enters his second season as the Women’s Swimming and Diving coach and the Broncos have gotten off to a fast start. A first place finish at Fresno State’s Bulldog Invitational along with a strong showing at the Adamson Invite at Texas A&M has the program in a good spot heading into the new year.

Senior Brittney Aoyama leads the Broncos into the water after receiving her ninth career Mountain West Swimmer of the Week award back in November. The senior also set the Boise State record for the 100 Fly with a 52.04.

“Brittany continues to have an excellent senior year,” Kipp said following splitting a dual meet with UCLA and Kansas over the weekend. “I was surprised, to be honest, because she had worked really hard over the camp, but she just keeps getting faster. It’s been really fun to watch her take it to a new level.”

Boise State heads to Moscow for an in-state rivalry with the University of Idaho on Jan. 13 and 14.