Student creates “Reject-Men,” a mini-series about a satirical team of super heroes

By Michael Paquin

For anyone looking for a new series to binge on, Boise State student Matt Mudd, social sciences, secondary eduction and communications major, might be able to save the day. Imagine a group of second-rate superheroes with worthless powers protecting the city of Boise. This is Mudd’s newest endeavor, “Reject-Men,” a satirical web series about team-of-superheroes movies á la “X-Men” that is slated for release on Jan. 10. The inception of “Reject-Men” was in 2014, when Mudd submitted it as a short about a group of mutants rejected from Prof. X’s school to the i48, a film festival challenging competitors to write and produce a film in only 48 hours. His project was a finalist and last year he decided to expand it into a series, with principal photography taking place August through November.

He allotted an element of creative control to his actors, with some being given a brief description of their characters and other smaller roles being created by the actors altogether—allowing them to create their own costumes and powers from scratch.

For Mudd, the filming of “Reject-Men” was a first. Although he’s written, produced, directed and acted in many movies—including zombie comedy “Project 13” and its sequel “Project 14 and a Mafioso movie, “A Flush of Hearts”—through his production company Clear As Mudd Films, this is his first web series. It’s also his first project that takes place in Boise.

“We tried to put a lot of Boise landmarks in it like the Capitol, the train depot, Freak Alley, so people watching it got that Boise vibe, because a lot of our films aren’t really set in Boise but we film them here so we have to kind of keep that out. This time we just decided to make it easy on ourselves and set it in Boise,” Mudd said. He remarked that Boise seemed like an appropriate setting for a show about a group of would-be superheroes.

Senior English major Jake Arasim, who plays “MagNEATO” a super villain that can only control rubber, says there were 20 or more people that participated in the making of “Reject-Men” to play its large cast of characters and their alter-egos. These include Gill- The Human Sunburn, who has an extreme sensitivity to sun exposure, Carl- The Guru, whose mind-reading powers are seemingly imaginary, Jacob- Torch Guy, who can project fire but isn’t resistant to the effects of doing so and Amanda- Biscuit Girl, who can launch gravy at will.

Although Clear As Mudd Films has only produced one season, Mudd, who has been producing films since 2009, intends to make two more seasons, and will consider making more seasons after that, depending on the viewership. Season two will come in January 2018 and season three will come out in January 2019. Anyone interested in checking out trailers for “Reject-Men” can find them on clearasmuddfilms.weebly.com.

For those interested in jumping into the series altogether, each of season one’s eight episodes can be found at vimeo.com, clearasmuddfilms.weebly.com, and on youtube.com.