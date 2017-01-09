Run the Jewels suprise-release “Run the Jewels 3” three weeks early

The momentum builds in my discount headphones, turning intricate beats into thick crackles. Nevertheless, the confident, bold poetry of Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike and El-P blasts through the challenge, not simply reverberating off my eardrums, but permeating my bones in its profundity. While I would recommend better headphones or a car stereo for your first listen to “Run the Jewels 3,” like any beautiful artwork, its presentation is rendered more or less irrelevant in the face of its creative power.

Though physical copies of the album will not be released until Friday, Jan. 13, Run the Jewels self-released their album to streaming platforms three weeks before it was scheduled-—on Dec. 25, 2016—and it appears that fans have appreciated this gift. Six of the album’s 14 tracks already have over a million plays each on Spotify, some of which had been previously released as singles.

“Run the Jewels 3” has been described as a call to revolt, and with tracks like “2100”—which features artist BOOTS—it is easy to understand why. “How long until the hate that we hold/Lead us to another Holocaust?” the track begins, invoking a self-reflection that is ubiquitous throughout the album. Using the royal “we” in this track, Killer Mike and El-P count themselves in the number of Americans who are experiencing—and causing—political and humanitarian turmoil. Simultaneously, they bring the listener into the narrative, imploring a unified resistance. “And I refuse to kill another human being/In the name of a government,” Killer Mike raps in “2100,” ostensibly challenging the listener to critically analyze their own part in the impending dangers of the future.

This album’s focus on anxieties is not limited to those about the world’s bleak future, rather it also touches on more personal worries about death in the artists’ pasts and futures. “Thursday in the Danger Room”—featuring artist Kamasi Washington—discusses the death of friends and the general fleeting tone of life. El-P wonders “Cause some of my friends ain’t survived/That’s the release, but in much bigger pieces, I’m living on limited time/Like how do you look in the eyes of a friend and not cry when you know that they’re dying?”

The album is lyrically creative in its treatment of drugs and fame as well as political topics—as listeners have come to expect from Run the Jewels—and closes with a track reminiscent of many historical revolutionaries’ mindsets. “I heard the revolution coming/You should spread the news,” Killer Mike raps in “A Report to the Shareholders/Kill Your Masters,” a track which at multiple points repeats the phrase “kill your masters” several times, sounding almost like a refrain at a protest. The track itself is clearly a call to arms, reinforcing the revolutionary tone of “Run the Jewels 3” overall.

If you are a concerned member of the 2017 global community, “Run the Jewels 3” is a readily available set of anthems for your path to revolt, even if your usual playlist does not include hip hop supergroups. “Run the Jewels 3” is lyrically detailed and breaks many boundaries in the national challenges it discusses.