“Jackie” intrigues, challenges viewers

By Michale Paquin

Add one more entry to the historical biopic genre. The American public has been given doses of Hopkins’s Nixon, Kinnear’s JFK, DiCaprio’s Hoover and Nicholson’s Hoffa, but for an era so often depicted in film, we had sparsely anything on poor Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, who finally now has her own film.

Always an elusive figure in U.S. history, Jackie O., who died in 1994, left a trail of rumors about compulsive spending, drunkenness and a strange compartmentalization that left her the legacy of an aloof elitist in a pillbox hat that few Americans ever really knew. “Jackie” confronts them all head on.

Natalie Portman’s performance can best be summed up by her delicate treatment of Jackie’s hard-to-place accent. I can guarantee you at least a few people in the theatre rolled their eyes when Portman aka Jackie spoke. Reminiscent of someone doing a poor English accent, it even came off as kind of obnoxious sometimes, but that’s not what made it bad, that’s what made it so good. A couple of quick video clips later you’ll learn that’s what she actually sounded like—Bostonian, a touch of vaguely English, and some Old Money in New England.

Similar to many biopics “Jackie” is told through a frame narrative. Quick definition: a frame narrative is literary/film device in which a story within the story allows the plot to move around in less othrodox fashions (i.e. the most common one—a charachter recounting different spects of a story to a listener, usually a journalist or biographer). I have mixed feelings about frame narratives in film. Sure, you can definitely make the argument they allow for more creative control. Who wants to watch a biopic in linear fashion anymore? What is this, Patton? But there’s a caveat—sometimes you’ll end up with loose ends when you’ve got a film that bounces off time periods like ski moguls. Are we ever going to get to see Jackie’s reaction to Oswald’s assassination? A scene with Peter Sarsgaard—who, by the way, seems to be slowly morphing into Kiefer Sutherland—as Bobby Kennedy teases us that we’re in store for that, but Alas! it never comes. C’est la vie I guess. Small oversights aside though, Jackie never makes the mistake of biting off more than it can chew. The amount of territory it covers is fairly narrow, so much so that it almost really exists in that realm of films that can barely be considered biopics at all. The assassination and its aftermath are the prime targets of Jackie. At a relatively lean hour and forty minutes, “Jackie” never runs the risk of overstaying its welcome (I’m looking at you, “Boyhood”).

Score-wise, there are a lot of directions this film could’ve taken, and I’m relieved I didn’t have to hear a bunch of period-authentic billboard hits. Like its treatment of its characters, “Jackie” handles its soundtrack responsibly, reassuring me that there are in fact, movies still made by adults. “Jackie” goes for a haunting motif, best exemplified by a particularly low-point type of scene, in which we see a Ms. Kennedy wandering around the executive residence and ballroom of the White House in drunken stupor, dressing up for imaginary parties that she’ll no longer be attending as first lady, all the while listening to a vinyl recording from the then-recent musical “Camelot.” At this point, the viewer is probably wondering, “Exactly how dark do they intend to make this?”

So the verdict? Jackie succeeds at nearly everything it attempts. Everyone brings a compassionate, human performance and the film is constantly aware of its context. No scene feels like an orphan, or in poor taste, and most importantly, it’s careful never to dump any momentum. You might even walk away now feeling like you know Jackie O. Or that you didn’t know her at all.