Inauguration raises questions of democracy’s popularity, as well as Trump’s

The nation is currently preparing for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20 when he will officially become the 45th President of the United States.

Discussion concerning who will be attending and performing at the upcoming ceremony has sparked some controversy. Guests are using the inauguration as a platform to take a political stance against Trump.

“What’s unique this year is the high level of focus on the protestors—the size of the group of people who are likely to protest, their level of organization and the intensity of the opposition to the soon-to-be Trump presidency,” said Associate Political Science Professor Justin Vaughn.

Gatherings such as the Women’s March on Idaho—Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Idaho State Capitol—are being planned to create a platform for people to voice their opinions in opposition of Trump’s campaign and presidency.

Attendees

Though it has been traditional for former presidents to attend the ceremony, this year has seen more hesitancy.

As of Thursday, Jan. 5, former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have announced they will be attending, according to Dan Merica and Theodore Schleifer’s CNN article. Hillary Clinton has also said she will be in attendance.

The former Presidents’ announcements to be present at the inauguration was not certain until recently, as seen in Brian Naylor’s NPR article on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“That was shocking to me,” Vaughn said. “Even if (former presidents) don’t like Donald Trump—even if they’re nervous about some of his policy positions or don’t approve of his way of communicating—he’s still the elected President of the United States.”

Celebrating the boycott of an American tradition might not warrant the celebration it has received, according to Vaughn. He encouraged people to think about the event as something bigger than the person being elected.

“The Office of the Presidency is an institution that exists apart from Donald Trump the person,” Vaughn said.

History professor Eldon Hattervig said this kind of response to the inauguration is significant.

“If we’re going to have a democracy, we have to respect the traditions we have. I applaud the fact these former presidents are going to be there,” Hattervig said. “Even if they may not agree with him, they’re showing up and demonstrating they support democracy.”

Performers

Along with guests, performers have also had to decide whether they will participate in the event.

Among the acts are The Rockettes, who have been receiving attention because some dancers have chosen not to perform. The dancers have experienced pressure through emails from the union to take part, despite some of them not approving of Trump’s rhetoric, according to Katie Roger’s New York Times article.

“Every choice you make, there’s a political implication,” Vaughn said. “If you lend your name or your talent to a particular event, you are—in at least a minimal way—kind of tacitly endorsing whatever that event is about, or whatever it means.”

Vaughn also said it would be unfair to say if the dancers perform, it means they endorse everything Trump’s campaign has done. Rather, it could mean other things such as they support a peaceful transition of power, they respect the American political system or they are an entertainer who’s been paid to dance.

Policies and popularity

As Trump takes office, he seemingly has a low approval rating, according to recent Gallup Polls.

“Being popular is helpful, but it’s not determinative,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn stated though Trump’s unfavorability is important to note, change can happen quickly, and being popular is not the only thing a president needs.

“Trump’s lack of popularity for this first year doesn’t necessarily have to really mean very much,” Vaughn said. “His party controls Congress—the judiciary is pretty conservative right now—he ought to be able to string up a series of wins if he and the Congressional Republicans decide what they want to do is focus on all the areas of their common interest.”

As Trump begins to make executive decisions and policy choices, his favorability has the potential to increase, according to Vaughn.

“If the Trump Administration avoids major scandal, if it is not totally antagonistic to the press and has a series of even modest policy successes, then you’re going to see a very different situation,” Vaughn said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if at the end of a year like that, he was up to half of the country approving.”

Alternatively, Vaughn said Trump’s success could be hindered by conflict, improper use of Twitter and new revelations about Russian relations.

Overall, Americans will be left waiting until actions are taken once Trump is president, and people can see what policies will be enacted.

“President Obama is setting a good example right now,” Hattervig said. “He obviously does not agree with Trump’s policies, and he has some very real concerns about Trump’s qualifications for presidency, but he understands that the electorate has spoken through the electoral college.”