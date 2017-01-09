Boise State Professor Donald Winiecki merges arts and programming in exploration of color

Soft sunlight poured into the lobby of the Engineering Building as Programming Professor Donald Winiecki led the way across the hall and toward the top of the stairs on the third floor. Mounted on the wall facing the stairwell and the towering windows was a large painting, created by Winiecki himself. After watching the morning sunbeams bounce off the canvas for a moment, he gestured toward it.

“When sunlight comes into the room, and hits it just right, it lights up,” Winiecki said. “It’s almost iridescent. A completely different painting with light.”

On the painting, unusual blends of color serve as a backdrop for stark lines gliding across the canvas. These patterns were created through ANA, a computer program developed by Winiecki to imitate his creative process when choosing and blending color. After being featured in the SUB in April 2016, the pieces now hang on the walls of Winiecki’s office, the Engineering building and several other buildings throughout campus.

University Arts Curator Fonda Portales has given special attention to interdisciplinary arts projects like ANA. According to Portales, Winiecki’s artwork exemplifies the belief that creativity abounds in all fields of study.

“Engineers are incredibly creative, both visually and spatially,” Portales said. “Culture tends to relate creativity strictly with the visual arts. That’s why we encourage these projects—to change that perception.”

According to Winiecki, these paintings created through ANA are the product of both artistic and technical thinking. He first began to combine the two concepts three decades ago, when he got a job as a technical illustrator, producing drawings for instruction manuals and training guides.

“I never had any training in art, but I always had skill,” Winiecki said. “I started thinking about devices in three-dimensional ways in my head. I could rotate them around, disassemble them and then draw them.”

After moving on to further his education in sociology and instructional technology, Winiecki made his return to art at Boise State, when he began taking painting courses from Painting Professor Dan Scott.

Through these classes, Winiecki began to face the challenge of creating his own style of art. Calling upon his prior realms of expertise, he found himself pondering the idea of a creative obstacle.

“Way back in my social science education, I learned that the way you study things that are familiar to you is to somehow strangify them,” Winiecki said. “When you want to innovate in art, you put something in the way, so you don’t fall into old habits.”

After some consideration, he decided programming would be his obstacle. To Winiecki, putting the creative process into terms that a computer can understand was an exciting challenge, one that led to the creation of ANA.

The pieces created so far by ANA are the program’s interpretation of Winiecki’s exploration of colors in the sky. The lines that dart across the merging haze of different tones shift and scatter the surrounding colors, like the sunlight.

“Skies vary. There’s not just blue,” Winiecki said. “There’s all kinds of blues and whites and greens and yellows as you get closer to the horizon. And on cloudy days there’s an awful lot of green in the clouds if you just spend some time to let your eyes adjust.”