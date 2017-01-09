An eventful spring: 12 events students can attend Spring 2017

As Boise State kicks off a new year, students can check out these fun and educational events going on throughout the semester.

Comedy Night with Upright Citizens Brigade

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Head to the Special Events Center for a night of laughter with comedy and improvisation featuring the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB). The show is free for students and $10 for non-students.

The UCB was founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh. It has become home to some of the biggest stars in comedy today, from TV shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “Comedy Central” to films such as “Bridesmaids”, “The Hangover”, and “The Heat”. UCB has performers in the writing rooms of “Key and Peele”, “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”, “Inside Amy Schumer” and many more.

Involvement Fair

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2 to 5 p.m.

Come out to the Involvement Fair to learn about the latest involvement opportunities on and off campus. Student organizations, local non-profit agencies and other campus groups will be present.

The Involvement Fair is co-sponsored by the Student Involvement and Leadership Center and the Boise State Service-Learning Program. It is free and open to all Boise State students.

Blockbuster Movie: “The Accountant”

Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Students are invited to this free movie being hosted in the Simplot Ballroom. The Student Involvement Center will screen the blockbuster hit, The Accountant, starring Ben Affleck. This is free for students with their Bronco ID and $1 for non-students.

There will also be two other movies this semester in February and March, which will be announced at a later time.

Dueling Pianos

Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Come to the Simplot Ballroom for a hilarious duo of dueling piano performers as they lead an interactive show. Dinner is included.

Students can buy tickets in advance at the Student Union Building Info Desk for $3, or at the door for $5. Non-students can buy tickets in advance for $8 or at the door for $10.

Service Saturday

Saturday, Feb. 4

Students will meet in the Student Union Building dining area. The project and time are still to be determined. An update will be posted with information at getinvolved.boisestate.edu

Flappers and Dappers

Friday, Feb. 10, 9 p.m. to midnight

The Simplot Ballroom will be transformed into a grand Jazz Age scene, featuring a live big band, dancing, casino games, free food and door prizes. Come dressed up in your most dapper attire for a costume contest and photo booth. This event is free and open to all Boise State students.

Paint Nite

Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Art Party Boise’s professional artists will teach students how to paint step by step, regardless of skill level. All supplies are provided, and it will take place in the Lookout Room in the Student Union Building.

Laser Tag Night

First week of March, Time TBA

This free event will take place in the REC as teams compete against each other in a laser tag competition. The competition will be in the evening, and will consist of six-minute rounds between teams of six people. A bracket system will be used to determine the winning team.

Motivational Speaker (TBA)

Thursday, March 16, Time TBA

A motivational speaker will be brought to campus to speak about a certain subject in the Special Events Center. More details about the speaker and subject matter will be released soon.

Top Chef Competition

Late March or early April, Time TBA

Join other students in the Boise River Cafe to compete against one another in a cooking challenge. Teams of two will be recruited to compete against one another for prizes. All supplies and ingredients will be provided. A call for competitors will be sent out closer to the event, and slots will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis. A panel of students will be the taste testers and decide the winners.

March Madness bracket challenge and watch party

Monday, April 3, Time TBA

Students can participate in the March Madness bracket challenge by submitting the teams they think will be most successful in the championship. Those who are most accurate in the challenge will win prizes. A watch party for the final game will take place in the Student Union on Monday, April 3.

Spring Fling

Saturday, April 22, Time TBA

This year’s spring fling will consist of live music, food components and lots of activities. This event will take place right before dead week as a way for students to celebrate before the end of the year.

For more information, updates on these events and other events visit getinvolved.boisestate.edu or follow @getinvolvedbsu on social media.