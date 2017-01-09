$32 million in bonding approved for new Fine Arts Building

A few weeks ago, the State Board of Education approved $32 million in bonds for funding of the new Fine Arts Building, ensuring that ground will be broken this spring.

This new building is a $42 million project, which has been considered a top priority of the University this school year. Now that the bonds have been approved, the building only has $2 million in private donations left to raise.

The recent approval of $32 million in bonds has allowed the project to begin its next steps.

“The University issues bonds to receive the cash to build the Fine Arts building and the debt is repaid over 30 years, much like a mortgage,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Pearson.

According to Pearson, the next step for the building is to get bids for construction. Once a bid is chosen, and contracts are signed, construction can begin. This process is run by the State Division of Public Works.

With $32 million in approved bonds, $3 million in private donations and $5 million in the State Permanent Building fund, the project is $2 million away from its goal.

“We need to raise a minimum $5 million in (private donations). If we can raise more, we’ll be able to bond less,” said Vice President of University Advancement Laura Simic.

The $5 million from the State Permanent Building fund will help start up the project and complete the planning. Private donations for the building will cover other expenses for the building.

A roadblock for the funding has also come up due to the rising costs of construction in the Treasure Valley.

“Our private fundraising continues to go well but the construction costs have increased fairly significantly,” said Development Director of Arts and Science Jim Ogle.

According to Ogle, the reason for this growing cost of construction is due to the amount of construction already happening in the Downtown Boise area.

“Our timeline is relatively short because we plan on breaking ground in this building this spring, and then finishing in 2019,” Simic said.

Ground will be broken in the spring whether or not all of the money has been raised, according to Simic.