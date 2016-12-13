Bogus Basin won’t be held back by replant project

Despite a replant project threatening to close a few slopes at Bogus Basin, leaving some frequenters at the resort worried, ski and snowboard season began as planned.

The replant effort, called the Bogus Basin Forest Health Project, is meant to eliminate dead and dying pines. Several trees at Bogus Basin are infected with dwarf mistletoe and bark beetles. These species have killed many trees thus far. According to Mountain Home District Ranger for the Boise National Forest, Stephaney Kerley, the project will be done in phases—focused in spring and summer—so it won’t prevent skiers and snowboarders from shredding powder during the winter season.

“It takes 100 years to grow a 100-year-old tree,” Kerley said. “We’re doing this project in phases to minimize the impact on Bogus Basin. We can’t take away all the trees at once. We need those trees for snow retention, and without them, all of the snow would just blow away.”

The main focus of the project is to clear out dead trees and replace them with new species which are more resistant to parasites and insects.

“We can’t fix this overnight,” Kerley said. “We’re going to punch the worst of the worst first, and then come back after the new trees have had time to grow, to take out more of the infected trees.”

According to Department of Geosciences Professor, Jen Pierce, dwarf mistletoe and bark beetles are able to take over trees in increasing numbers because of rising temperatures.

“Warmer and drier summers are the underlying cause of increased fire activity, not only in the Boise National Forest, but in the western United States since 1985,” Pierce said. “Warmer summers and winters are a cause of increased pine beetles in the western U.S. and Canada.”

Bogus isn’t the only area to be infected with the species—trees across the entire Boise National Forest are infected. According to the General Manager of Bogus Basin, Brad Wilson, the main focus right now is on Bogus Basin.

“Bogus Basin is very highly in the public view because of its recreational service in the Boise National Forest. That’s why it’s first on the list,” Wilson said. “That way, it will minimize the impact.”

Winter recreators, such as Vice President of the Boise Ski and Snowboard Club Johnny Whittemore, say the wait for Bogus Basin to open will be well worth it. “It’s more important for them to do what they’re doing as far as planting the trees, and people understand that—especially Boiseans,” Whittemore said. “If you have a bunch of dead trees, it helps the bark beetles spread and it’s a fire hazard. In the long run, it’s going to help quite a bit to replant those trees.”

Whittemore said snowboarding is a way to express himself, and he doesn’t think the replant project will affect Bogus Basin or recreators too much. For now, he’s just going to keep enjoying the snow and taking advantage of the beautiful landscape Idaho has to offer.

“It’s an escape. Snowboarding powder is like floating, it’s flying, it’s fantastic. We have this urge, this desire to live in these extreme ways. It’s one of those outlets you can take. It’s my outlet,” Whittemore said.