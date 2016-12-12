Is the culture of Microaggressions, Safe Spaces and Trigger Warnings vital to student safety?

Debates are a common occurrence on a university campus. Watching parties were hosted on campus for students to view the presidential debates this election season, speakers are often invited to universities to debate with one another about timely topics and student organizations such as Talkin’ Broncos participate in discourse as Boise State representatives. Such events are seen as emblematic of the university experience because they require the participant to open themselves up to different viewpoints and weigh their value based on evidence. However, a contentious debate at Brown University in 2015 caused a sizeable amount of controversy due to students requiring a safe space for the event.

The debate topic was sexual assault. Because of the controversial nature of the subject, a safe space was offered to those who didn’t want to attend. It was equipped with bubbles, Play-Doh, cookies, pillows, blankets, coloring books and a video of frolicking puppies. One student, Emma Hall, who was a rape survivor, tried attending the event, but returned to the safe space shortly after.

“I was feeling bombarded by a lot of viewpoints that really go against my dearly and closely held beliefs,” Hall said.

These actions highlighted one side of a culture of safety that is unique to the modern university, a culture of safe spaces and trigger warnings. A safe space is an area where hateful or discriminatory speech or actions are discouraged and where a student is protected from marginalization based on their identity. A trigger warning is a warning issued when an individual is about to be exposed to content that might be emotionally or psychologically distressing, based on past events the individual has experienced. Some have criticized these policies, seeing them as shields from learning experiences. Others defend these policies, claiming they help students feel safe to talk about marginalized parts of their identity or of others’ identities.

One advocate for safe spaces and trigger warnings is Amy Arellano, assistant director of Speech and Debate, who argues safe spaces and trigger warnings have been misrepresented in recent years.

“I don’t think that (trigger warnings and safe spaces) impacts academic freedom, because we are in an education model that places students in a captive audience. They have to be in the class, so they should be able to avoid the emotional noise that could come up in one of those areas,” Arellano said. “You can still cover difficult material. It’s not dumbing down our curriculum, it’s not shutting off or becoming insularly so we don’t account for the violences that have happened.”

Critics, however, have argued that these principles have become more extreme, allowing students to avoid topics they don’t like. In 2015, for instance, UC Berkeley came under fire for training its staff to recognize microaggressions, less aggressive instances of racism and sexism. Some of the words and phrases listed as microaggressions at UC Berkeley for being racist/sexist were, “I believe the most qualified person should get the job,” “America is the land of opportunity” and “Gender plays no part in who we hire.”

These policies drew criticism from across the political spectrum, from Fox News, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and the Daily Beast. Many argue that the University should be a place of debate and not censorship. One of these critics is Scott Yenor, professor in the Department of Political Science. Yenor stated that while controversial or offensive viewpoints might be distressing to some, being exposed to other viewpoints—no matter how controversial—is part of education.

“Education is a struggle; such experiences should be welcomed as a part of growing as opposed to shut off. (Safe spaces) corrupt the university, and prevent students from receiving a genuine education,” Yenor said.

Arellano disagreed with Yenor’s interpretations of safe spaces and trigger warnings, stating that it’s not the goal of trigger warnings to change curriculum or avoid different viewpoints. In regards to some controversial curriculum, she did take issue with the use of controversial literature without trigger warnings in some academic departments such as English.

“Typically, we don’t do a nice job accounting within our curriculum for the marginalized violence that happens,” Arellano said. “English classes safeguard a title because it’s considered classic although it promotes sexism or has very detailed (violent, militaristic) assaults. Trigger warnings are there to protect some of the more marginalized identities that we don’t always claim.”

However, Yenor contended that these trigger warnings get in the way of educational growth, especially when talking about controversial subjects.

“Huck Finn uses the N-word referring to (Jim) the slave of Huck,” Yenor said. “That book tries to address the nature of justice and is certainly sympathetic to Jim’s plight. But because of a bad word, the novel is less frequently taught and when it is, the focus is on the words that are used instead of the story that is designed to teach.”

The use and understanding of trigger warnings and safe spaces are not universally known. According to an NPR survey, only about half of polled professors have ever used a trigger warning in class. Around campus, many students hadn’t even heard of the terms and expressed confusion about what the terms meant.

Max Graham, a second year master’s student studying organizational performance and workplace learning, is supportive of safe spaces.

“It’s a great idea to encourage safe spaces and be aware of trigger warnings for students, because there are a wide range of personal experiences. Acknowledging and respecting those differences can help us grow stronger as a community,” Graham said. “It enables people to have meaningful conversations about not only compromise, but boundaries among individuals.”

Another student, Nathan Harshman, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, said safe spaces and trigger warnings close off debates rather than openning them.

“You don’t know who’s going to be offended by what, so how can you create a warning if you don’t know who will be offended?” Harshman said. “Are we not adults? If people are afraid to talk openly and honestly about something, you can’t find a solution that’ll work.”