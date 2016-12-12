The Snake River Aquifer is the sole source of drinking water for 300,000 Idahoans. It lies under 10,000 square miles of Idaho’s high desert plain and holds as much water as Lake Erie. Just above the aquifer is the site of the Idaho National Laboratory, one of a series of sites across the country working with nuclear weapons, power and waste for the United States government. 60 years of careless activity at this site has contaminated the Snake River Aquifer with nuclear waste, spurring the need for a large-scale clean up effort.

As part of an upcoming art exhibit at MING Studios, eight artists toured the clean up sites, donning safety gear and radiation sensors as they went. The inspiration and impressions gained from exposure to this hazardous environment is being channeled into a variety of mediums, ranging from installation to photography to dance, in the second annual exhibition of a cohesive work titled “Holding What Can’t Be Held.”

This year’s artists are Daniel Peltz, Rhode Island School of Design faculty; Swedish installation artist Sissi Westerberg; nationally renowned choreographer Amy O’Brien; local installation artists Eric Mullis and Kelly Cox; local photographer John Shinn; local musician and project organizer Tim Andreae; and Boise State’s own MFA program director for visual art, Chad Erpelding.

The Idaho National Laboratory has been named a Superfund site, making it onto a list of the country’s most polluted places in 1989. According to nuclear watchdog group Snake River Alliance, the groundwater and soil have been found to be contaminated with heavy metals such as lead and mercury.

Still, in its early days of operation, most Idahoans were unaware of the existence of the Idaho National Laboratory. It was only in the mid 1980s that public pressure brought the INL to cease the practice of injecting chemically hazardous liquid waste directly into the aquifer.

Jason Morales, director of MING Studios, states the importance of art in making commentary on disastrous situations such as that at the INL.

“It’s an awareness opportunity,” said Morales. “In a way, art does that. You walk into a museum and see something you’ve never seen before, and you have that feeling of being exposed to something new. And as people are very unaware of what’s going on, it does a similar thing, even for these artists. The artists take a guided tour of the facility, and it’s amazing what’s happening there; how important the work they’re doing there is, but also how stark the repercussions are of what they’ve done there previously.”

According to Snake River Alliance, so far more than $9 billion has been spent cleaning up after decades of nuclear contamination. The effort may ultimately take until the year 2050 and end up costing taxpayers nearly $22 billion, but due to the nature of the material, much of the contamination cannot be fully removed. Plutonium in particular, which is still being exhumed from unlined pits directly above the Snake River Aquifer, has a half life of over 25,000 years.

“You see pictures of these metal drums floating in water; when it rained the area would flood, and there would just be these drums of radioactive waste floating there,” said Morales. “In fact, there are those in the Snake River Alliance who recall a time when people would shoot at the barrels, use them for target practice and try to sink them. That’s how people treated this kind of thing at one time.”

Nuclear reactor research was the driving force behind the founding of the National Reactor Testing Station, the former name of the Idaho National Laboratory. According to the INL, 52 reactors in total have been built on site, the highest concentration anywhere in the world—though only one functional research reactor remains today.

The exhibition is open at MING Studios from Dec. 17 through Feb. 4, and an open studio event will be held from Dec. 14 until opening day. During the open studio, museum-goers will be able to witness artists in action as they work to assemble the exhibition.