Goodbyes from leaving staff members

Elise Adams

Culture Reporter

The Arbiter ain’t no high school newspaper; no, she’s a bonafide woman. Working here, putting out papers every Tuesday with the help of an amazing staff and sitting in the same chair 15 hours a week has been a wild ride. It’s been a challenge, it’s been beautiful, it’s been crazy and difficult and exciting.

From the heated political debates tossed back and forth over cubicle walls, to sharing a messy desk space with Intrepid Reporter Brandon “Mark” Rasmussen, there are innumerable things I will miss about my job as culture reporter. It’s been an ego boost of sorts to be able to say that I work in journalism. I have, however, been knocked down more than a few pegs by careful editing and pissed-off readers. It’s not all as glamorous as one might think.

Still, I value the time I’ve spent here, and the things I’ve learned under the guidance of the one and only Patty Bowen, journalism powerhouse and purveyor of puns extraordinaire. I’ve enjoyed the quote board, the song of the day, the occasional YouTube breaks and the Miss Marcy CD Andy Ridgeway left on my desk several months ago—along with an empty soup bowl which sat under our inbox for an inordinate amount of time.

I’ve taken away an increased awareness of my own writing, an intimate familiarity with the intricacies of AP style and a newfound ability to make phone calls and schedule meetings like an adult. I’ve had to cut my teeth along the way, and take a few hits, and sometimes begin to lose my hair from stress, but I made it out alright with a few good articles under my belt.

The Arbiter isn’t for the faint of heart. To work here takes guts, brawn and brains out the wazoo. Braving it, working hard and busting ass, however, pays off in the form of golden friendships and character building to last a lifetime. I wouldn’t trade my time here for the world.

Andy Ridgeway

Opinon Editor

I will be graduating this weekend, which means my first semester writing for The Arbiter will also be my last. Working for The Arbiter has been an amazing experience and I’m truly grateful I had the opportunity to get to know such an incredible group of people. I owe a special thanks to our editor-in-chief Patty Bowen, who has been a fantastic teacher and pleasure to work for. I also want to thank the rest of the editorial staff, who have put up with my rants about white privilege and economic inequality and tolerated all of my terrible jokes about psychoanalysis for three months now. The Arbiter is one of the most hilarious, intellectually stimulating work environments I’ve ever been part of and I’m sad I have to say goodbye. I wish we’d had more time together.

During my tenure as Opinion Editor, I did my best to write about the issues on campus that are important to me. I was not objective, but I sought to support my perspective on a wide variety of issues—including racism, adjunct wages and the cost of on-campus childcare—with credible sources and reliable evidence. I engaged in ongoing discussions about controversial campus policies and projects with other members of the student community. I did not always agree with the student opinions published in the opinion section, but I ran what was submitted because I believe the opinion page should showcase a multiplicity of diverse perspectives. I sincerely hope the opinion page remains a space where students can debate with one another about the issues most important to them.

Facilitating an open dialogue about important issues is incredibly important, which is why I’m leaving you in the capable hands of Sierra Williams. Williams is a talented writer and a passionate social justice advocate. I know she’ll do a fantastic job and I’m looking forward to reading her writing. In the meantime, thank you for taking the time to flip through The Arbiter this semester. I hope you found something on the pages of the Opinion Section that made you think, or provoked you to write your own letter to the editor. It’s been a pleasure writing for you.

Riston Ramirez

Sports & Rec Reporter

When I first started the job, I thought it sounded pretty simple, “do interviews, collect some thoughts, and bust out a couple articles a week.” This is what I saw from the outside. Now that I have had the experience of being in a newsroom, I was barely scratching the surface of what was going on. During my time at The Arbiter, I was able to see the heart and soul of what goes into making The Arbiter great, as well how my co-workers dedicate countless hours of their time to in order to create the paper every week.

My time at The Arbiter taught me more than just how to be a reporter. It taught me humility, and made me see journalism and media from a new perspective. Just when I thought I had written an amazing article, my editors would point out flaws and areas for improvement so that I could grow and learn from my mistakes. I thank my editors as well as my other co-workers for taking me under their wing so that I could be successful.

However, every beginning must have an end and my time at The Arbiter came to an end much too quickly. I will not be coming back next semester as the Sports and Rec Reporter. As disappointed as I am to leave, it is in my best interest to do so. I took this job to find out if journalism was something I wanted to turn into a career. I am so happy I had the opportunity to work here because of the experiences, memories and respect I now have for journalism and what goes into putting a paper together every week. Despite having changed my major to secondary education, I still see myself writing part time, whether that be on a blog or freelancing. Writing is still something I enjoy.

Thank you again for the short but wonderful ride. I wish you all the best and I know you will all excel in the fields you will one day work in.