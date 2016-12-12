Gender inclusive housing option continues at Boise State

Starting Fall 2016, Boise State began offering a gender inclusive housing option to students. Marketing to incoming students, as well as upperclassmen, will increase in the coming months.

With this option, students could live with a sibling, friend or significant other of a different gender. Upperclassmen have been known to move off campus in order to live in a multi-gendered household. This option allows those students to find housing on campus, according to Assistant Director for Residential Education, Vince Applegate. Marketing had previously been limited because Housing and Residence Life wanted to see how things went and observe the level of student interest.

“Gender inclusive basically removes gender from the conversation,” Applegate said. “That could be a cis-man and a cis-woman that want to live together. We’ve had twins who wanted to live together, who were opposite gender.”

When students apply for housing, they are able to select this option in most locations across campus, as long as there are enough students who selected the gender inclusive choice to fill the room, suite, apartment or townhome. Housing and Residence Life didn’t want to create a stigma by having all gender inclusive housing options in one spot, so students are able to choose from most residence locations on campus, according to Applegate.

“(The gender inclusive housing option) is a way for us to ask, ‘Why are we dividing people by gender?’” Applegate said.

Associate Director of Residence Life, Christina Schwiderski, said this option is a way to make students feel welcomed while also allowing Housing and Residence Life to help students connect with good roommates.

Other than the ability to live with someone of a different gender, students will have the same housing experience as those in the traditional gender segragated dorms, according to Schwiderski.

“If I identify as a man, I should be able to basically present as a man or navigate through the university as a male student if I want,” Schwiderski said. “How ever I identify my gender, I should be able to do that.”

Though the gender inclusive housing option is not solely available for students who identify along the gender spectrum, Applegate said it is a way to allow students the choice of where to live based on their gender expression.

“(The gender inclusive housing option) helps students who identify out of the gender binary to be able to have a space that feels safe, inclusive and good for them at their choice, not at our direction,” Applegate said.

Applegate and Schwiderski presented a PowerPoint at the 2016 Annual Association of Intermountain Housing Officers Conference titled “Gender Inclusive Housing: How We Shifted Perspectives.” The presentation stated there were “eight applicants who expressed interest in gender inclusive housing,” at Boise State in the 2015 to 2016 academic year.

“We started working on this (housing option) before the May version of the Dear Colleague letter came out that requires schools to house people based on their gender identity rather than their sex at birth,” Applegate said.

The letter titled, “Dear Colleague,” was issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights on May 13, 2016, which outlined various rights of transgender students in an academic environment.

“Under Title IX, a school must treat students consistent with their gender identity even if their education records or identification documents indicate a different sex,” the May “Dear Colleague” letter stated.

Though the housing option has had a low response rate so far, Schwiderski anticipates a rise in students once marketing increases.

“As we start figuring out what our process is and we get more information out there, I think we’ll see an increase in numbers,” Schwiderski said.

Sophomore psychology major Jamie Pecchia selected the gender inclusive housing option at the beginning of the 2016-2017 academic year, and said it’s been an amazing experience.

“When you pick the gender inclusive housing option, you’re almost guaranteed acceptance of your gender expression, of your identity and likely of your sexual orientation,” Pecchia said. “It’s a bit of a safer way to live, regardless of who you live with.”

Pecchia said this arrangement has been a wonderful way to enjoy living in a dorm for the first time.

“It would be wonderful for gender inclusive options to be expanded as new housing is being developed, because it is a wonderful experience and we wouldn’t want any students who want to take part in it to miss out” Pecchia said.

For more information on gender inclusive housing options, please visit this link.