Nick Duncan announced as 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team nominee

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Boise State Forward Nick Duncan was announced as a nominee for the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team.

According to the NABC, National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Allstate NABC Good Works Teams is composed of five college basketball student-athletes who have made outstanding contributions in the areas of volunteerism and civic involvement, as determined by separate voting panels composed of former coaches, student-athletes and media.

Duncan has shown extraordinary efforts of leadership and compassion on and off the court as a Bronco, most recently leading the team’s adoption of Lucas and Noah Aldrich and bringing them to practice, games and social events as honorary members of the team. Lucas suffers from lissencephaly, a rare brain malformation.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, lissencephaly, which literally means smooth brain, is when the normal folds and wrinkles in the cerebral cortex are missing.

“He can’t walk, he can’t talk, but he’s the happiest little guy you can ever imagine and he just loves being around people,” said mother Alissa Aldrich to Today News.

On July 12, 2014, Noah finished a triathlon with his brother by his side.

Since Duncan has gotten close with the Aldrich brothers, he has brought the team to a number of Lucas and Noah’s triathlon events.

“The positive impact that student-athletes are making on college campuses and communities around the world can sometimes go unnoticed,” said Thomas Clarkson, president of the west territory for Allstate Insurance Company and a member of the 2017 NABC and WBCA Good Works Teams selection panels.

According to NABC, Members of the Allstate NABC Good Works Team will be invited by Allstate, an official corporate partner of the NCAA, to the 2017 NABC Convention and 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Phoenix. While there they will participate in a community service project benefitting the city. Members of the Allstate WBCA Good Works Team will be recognized during the 2017 WBCA Convention and at the 2017 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas, and will also participate in a volunteer project in the local community.

Since 2013, Allstate has partnered with NABC to represent outstanding leadership on and off the court for college athletes.