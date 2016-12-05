Meal sharing policy proposes recycling of unused meals

Meal sharing plans have appeared at different universities across the country, including Columbia University and New York University, to help with food insecurity. Meal sharing plans allow students to give unused meal swipes to underprivileged students. Boise State is considering adding a similar policy in the next year.

Lauren Oe, Associate Dean of Students, proposed this new policy. She has been working with Nicole Nimmons, executive director of Campus Services and Rebecca Kopp, president of ASBSU.

“The goal of this program is to tackle an ongoing issue that students face. Being food insecure can cause poor learning in the classroom, thoughts of being ashamed, lack of interest in extracurricular activities, etc. This program will allow students to have a few meal swipes on their Student ID card, where no one would know if they are on the program,” Kopp said.

Students frequently don’t use all the meal swipes they were allocated over the semester. These meal swipes are not eligible for rollover. According to Nimmons, this policy could allow students to donate those meal swipes to students who need them.

“(Whether or not the policy is implemented) really depends on how the negotiations go with Aramark,” Nimmons said. “We have to figure out how many meals could actually be donated.”

When the price of the meal plans are calculated, the university factors in missing meals. If a meal plan has 19 meals, the university assumes four or five will be missed.

According to Kopp, if this policy gets approved, students will either be able to choose how many meals they want to donate, or they can opt into the program at the beginning of the semester. If students opt in, all their unused meals will be donated at the end of the week.

“We want to make sure (the distribution of unused meal swipes) is done discreetly so students aren’t aware of who is using donated meals versus paid meals,” Nimmons said.

The policy is still in the provisionary period, and more decisions and work need to be done before anything will be implemented.

“We want to build a program that all the students buy into,” Nimmons said. “It has to be something people are interested in. So far, we’ve gotten good feedback.”