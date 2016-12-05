Literature students discuss daunting literature with “Infinite Jest”

Throughout their college experience, Boise State students have no shortage of intimidating books they are required to read. Newcomers especially grapple with how to successfully approach daunting literature.

One particular senior captstone class has decided to put on a discussion event to help students with just that.

“The event is about big books, period,” said Tara Penry, professor of the English 498 capstone class putting on the discussion. “What’s the point of them? Why don’t we finish them? What got us through?”

According to Penry, the capstone students will attempt to answer these questions by analyzing the themes and structure of “Infinite Jest,” late author David Foster Wallace’s notoriously lengthy and complicated novel.

Senior Laurel Hinds, a member of the class, noted Wallace’s novel works well as a crucible for reading lengthy and complicated literature, as it is challenging not only in length, but also in subject matter.

“It’s nonlinear. It’s the topics the book deals with that add to how difficult it is. There’s suicide, incest, drug addiction and all these things that are not necessarily the most pleasant to read,” Hinds said.

Both Hinds and Penry added the disturbing themes in Wallace’s book, although unpleasant, are an integral part of Wallace’s mission while writing “Infinite Jest.” According to Penry, one of the book’s central themes revolves around addiction to media and pleasure.

“The novel is structured to be hard,” Penry said. “It needs to be hard, so we don’t binge-read it. If the book is pushing against addiction to media and pleasure, the book better not be an addictive pleasure.”

Despite the daunting nature of “Infinite Jest,” Penry and Hinds emphasized their desire for the event be an introduction to complicated literature for those who wouldn’t otherwise approach it.

“We want it to be open and accessible,” Hinds said. “Whether you’ve read the book or not, you will be able to be involved in the discussion.”

The discussion will take place on Friday, Dec. 9 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m in the Liberal Arts building, room 208A.