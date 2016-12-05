Book Review: “Arms from the Sea”

Arms from the Sea

It was a clear day a few weeks ago when a handful of young solicitors showed up to Boise State campus, towing as many copies of “Arms from the Sea” as they could carry. Students passing through the quad that day were enthusiastically asked if they wanted a free copy. Soon, the colorful book was in the hands of students all over campus, and the benefactors slipped quietly away, back to wherever it is they came from.

This book is the latest in self-published author Rich Shapero’s line of novels, which, according to his website, he gives away for free on campuses all over the country every few years, along with a few other creations.

“I want people to see what I’ve done,” Shapero writes on his website. “I have no commercial motive. I’m like a street musician playing for whoever might have the interest to stop and listen.”

Though the novel now sits on bookshelves of students all over our City of Trees, whether most of said students have considered reading it is another thing entirely. We at The Arbiter decided to give it a go on their behalf.

Synopsis

“Arms from the Sea” follows the dream-like journey of Lyle, a young, reclusive rock climber and sculptor, who sets off the novel trapped in an ironically by-the-numbers dystopian future. Citizens spend their lives addicted to “Pleasures,” granted to them by their government with neural implants.

After defacing a public monument in political defiance, Lyle is given a front row seat to the sudden and swift destruction of everything he knows, as a monstrous wave of water destroys the entire city.

The rest of the novel is spent bouncing back and forth between Lyle’s past and a strange new “Heaven,” a vast oceanic realm in which Lyle learns of the Polyp, a powerful god who sent the wave to destroy his world. Lyle encounters him, and together they enter a psychedelic, sexually-charged exploration of the responsibility inherent to being a creator.

Our thoughts

One of the first things students may notice about “Arms from the Sea” is the words themselves. Though the novel feels substantial when held, the font size and spacing of the words inside allow the book to be read within a good afternoon of persistent effort.

The same sentiment could be applied to the book’s content as well. Shapero does his best to fill every page with decorative language, so much so that one can almost hear the pages of a thesaurus turning nearly every time the author turns a phrase.

That’s not to say Shapero doesn’t have an impressive command of the English language or flowery language is inherently bad. But throughout the novel, his vocabulary is seldom put to good use. The long descriptions and abstract language often feel as if they’re being used as a substitute for quality storytelling.

For a book that focuses heavily on an exploration of its central character, the novel allows the protagonist a very little amount of depth. Lyle spends most of his time either in a drunken stupor of euphoria or a vague state of defiance. His inner journey lacks a much-needed sharpness.

The currents of the story literally carry him from place to place, leaving little room for agency. This wouldn’t be a big deal if the words and deeds directed at him were more impactful or thematically relevant, but much of Lyle’s interactions with the seductive lord of the deep are regrettably shallow.

That said, the Polyp can be quite forward, which occasionally marked Lyle’s interactions with him as beacons of intrigue throughout the reading experience.

Conclusion

Despite featuring a constant contrast between the vibrant ocean and the dry, dystopian desert, Shapero’s latest venture lacks a crucial feeling of life. The novel has many pieces that could lead to an interesting experience—mysterious creatures, a suppressive regime and even some sort of pirate ship—but it leaves behind personality, energy and a sense of humor.

So, at least for this reviewer, “Arms from the Sea”’s lack of humanity is enough to say this book can be left on the shelf without too much loss.

But hey, the cover art is nice.