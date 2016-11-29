A White Person’s Guide to Privilege

By Andy Ridgeway

Opinion Editor

There’s a semi-obligatory moment in every ethnic studies class I’ve ever taken when someone raises his or her hand to remind the class how much privilege it takes to even talk about race and gender. The reaction from the rest of the class is equally predictable: people start falling over themselves to apologize for their privilege and show everyone else they’re conscious of the unearned advantages conferred on them by virtue of their social location.

While it’s important to recognize the existence of privilege, these smug little “reminders” are not a genuine effort to take inventory so much as a way of putting people in their place by reminding them that other people have it worse. It isn’t about opening social spaces and making them more inclusive. If anything, it’s a deferral tactic used to prevent women and people of color from sharing their experiences. A woman who talks about sexism in the workplace, for example, is reminded about the existence of third world sweatshops where women are paid subsistence wages and violently harassed by their managers. In other words, people use the shame and guilt associated with privilege to invalidate other people and keep them out of the conversation.

This insistence on shaming people for their privilege is counterproductive for a few reasons. First, there’s nothing inherently bad about the existence of privilege. There’s a tendency to talk about privilege the way some people talk about original sin: as a totalizing and inescapable evil people are born into; something that must be purified. But privilege is not an innate quality people possess so much as a situation produced between individuals, or between individuals and institutions. The politics of privilege are a politics of encounter: Robinson Crusoe wasn’t a beneficiary of white privilege until after he met his “servant” Friday.

In her article “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” Peggy McIntosh writes about white privilege as “an invisible package of unearned assets…an invisible weightless backpack of special provisions, maps, passports, codebooks, visas, clothes, tools and blank checks.” While I agree with most of McIntosh’s article, I disagree with this characterization of privilege, which has influenced many subsequent discussions and become the standard explanation of privilege in many academic circles. The problem with thinking about privilege as a secret cache of social capital white people carry on their person is it ignores the way privilege is produced and reproduced in social, economic and political interactions between people.

Considered in a social context, privilege is always relative. This is the second reason it doesn’t make sense to shame people for having privilege. I recognize my privilege relative to someone who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around campus, but the appropriate response to this situation isn’t to “bear witness” or “acknowledge” my privilege by profusely apologizing for my mobility. An apology would be a pointless and insultingly narcissistic attempt to alleviate my own sense of guilt without doing anything to correct the situation. The most productive response to my unearned privilege is to actively work to minimize it by ensuring all public spaces, services and institutions are wheelchair accessible.

Shaming people for their privilege is counterproductive in the context of anti-racism efforts because it produces an inauthentic political response. People motivated by guilt to respond to a call to action aren’t working to achieve change—they’re working to absolve themselves. They’ll go back to whatever they were doing as soon as they feel like they’ve done enough to “give back” to the community. “White guilt” is just another name for narcissism.

There’s no point in apologizing for being white, male, wealthy, well-educated, able-bodied or privileged. These circumstances are mostly out of your control. You are responsible for how you respond to these circumstances; how you use your privilege to minimize any unearned advantage conferred on you by virtue of your social location. You can wallow in self-indulgent guilt and deflect blame by shaming people who have more privilege than you do or you can work at evening the playing field. The problem isn’t that people have privilege—it’s that they don’t use it to change the status quo. Here’s an incomplete list of things white people can do—or stop doing—to be more effective allies:

Stop telling people you’re an ally. If you have to tell people you’re an ally, you’re not an ally. I’ll never forget the white person at the first meeting of Students Helping Active Demarginalization Efforts (SHADES) meeting who got misty-eyed when she told the room she’d fight for communities of color no matter what the cost. She ducked out early when she was done speaking and nobody’s heard from her since.

Stop apologizing and make yourself useful. It’s not your job to apologize for slavery, the Holocaust, the Tuskegee Experiments, the forced displacement of indigenous people or any of the other atrocities white people have committed throughout history. I firmly believe the United States federal government should offer economic reparations to oppressed and marginalized communities, but even the most heartfelt apologies won’t end improve the overall quality of life in communities of color. Instead of apologizing, we should focus our efforts on ensuring everyone has equal access to resources and opportunities.

Show your support by showing up. Writing a progressive Facebook status update doesn’t make you a good ally. Neither does hanging a Black Lives Matter sign in your window. These are things you do to construct your own identity as a political subject; they don’t do much to actually challenge inequality. The best way to prove your commitment to equality is to support anti-racist organizations like Students Helping Active Demarginalization Efforts (SHADES) by showing up to meetings and working under the leadership of students of color to coordinate anti-racist strategies.

Read more books. Take it upon yourself to educate yourself about issues of race, class and gender. Familiarize yourself with history and political theory to better understand your position in relation to systems of power. Step outside your perspective by reading books written by women and people of color. I’d recommend Shelly Tochluk’s Witnessing Whiteness for anyone looking for a place to start, but Ta-Nehisi Coates’ popular Between the World and Me is also accessible, well-written and worth checking out.

Reject meaningless symbolic affirmations of diversity. Annual “awareness raising” events like the Tunnel of Oppression and the “It’s On Us” campaign are more harmful to anti-racism efforts than actual instances of overt racism; they breed complacency and function as a placebo for direct action strategies that seek to challenge the structural coordinates of inequality. Political projects that fail to articulate clear policy goals and can’t defend their own political methodology must be repurposed or abandoned in favor of solutions that actually work.

Practice responding to racism and sexism. It can be difficult to know how to respond to racist jokes or other forms of overt discrimination—especially when they come out of nowhere. It’s a good idea to spend a little bit of time thinking about strategies people can employ to counter racist discourse and transform these situations into teaching moments.