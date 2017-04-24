Round up of the incoming Associated Student of Boise State University Executive Council

Along with a new school year, Fall 2017 will bring a new board of Associated Student of Boise State University (ASBSU) Executive Council members.

The President, Vice President, Secretary of Academic Affairs, Secretary of Community Relations and Secretary of Student Organization Affairs positions have now been filled, and the new members shared their plans for the next academic school year as ASBSU members.

President: Sienna George, junior communication and sociology major

Vice President: Gabe Payne, junior health science major

Sienna George will be entering the 2017 academic year alongside Gabe Payne under a platform of six core values: empathy, empowerment, equity, transparency, compassion and accessibility, according to George.

“The outgoing student body president has helped to establish a position for the Student Body President on the Vice President’s Council, the University’s Administration Council and as the chair of the Student Activities Fee Advisory Board—that helps to introduce the budget recommendation for Boise State in order to offer student voice in the student fee allocation, ” George said.

The foundation for involvement and accessibility is also laid out for the vice president. “The outgoing vice president was responsible for growing the student assembly team to represent more students from across campus this year so that more organizations can be presented and more student voices can be heard,” Payne said.

Through their six core values, George plans to increase this assistance and build off of the outgoing president.

“In order to do this, we hope to give students a voice at the administrative level by hosting monthly luncheons with Gabe and myself, where students can voice their ideas and concerns and learn how to implement change at the institutional level,” George said. “We are working with administrators and students across campus to ideate solutions to the ongoing conversation on diversity and inclusion, in order to enhance efforts across campus.”

Increasing diversity is a goal for the ASBSU Student Assembly, as well as the ASBSU Executive Council.

“We hope to continue to diversify our Student Assembly team by visiting organizations come Fall 2017 to invite them to serve on our Assembly team,” Payne said.

Secretary of Academic Affairs: Garrett Pedersen, freshman marketing major

The secretary of academic affairs is “what you make of it,” according to Pedersen. Pedersen will be in charge of the Golden Apple Awards, communicating students’ academic needs to the administration and the provost, and attending meetings.

“Historically, those in my position have fought for cheaper textbooks—though unsuccessfully. The outgoing secretary has also advocated for a syllabus bank, which would require professors to put up their syllabus before the first day of the semester,” Pedersen said.

In order to continue building off of this, Pedersen’s goals include creating the groundwork to increase the max credit limit to 18, increase funding for student research, continuing the push for a syllabus bank—as well as a lecture notes bank—and planning Bronco Happy Hour, an event for students to speak with faculty about general college questions.

“In order to push my plans through, I will mostly be working alongside fellow ASBSU members, the provost, deans of colleges and the Education Access Center and Office of Information Technology,” Pedersen said. “The College of Business and Economics has something similar to a syllabus bank, but not very many students know about it, and I want to also expand it into other sectors. I will work closely with my committee.”

Secretary of Community Relations: Austin Henderson, junior communication major

As secretary of community relations, Austin Henderson will have the duty of facilitating community relations on and off campus.

“What’s hard is this role is essentially very new. My main obligations are putting together the Bronco Block Party and National Registration Day,” Henderson said.

This position was originally called the “secretary of external affairs.” Previous secretaries focused on the Treasure Valley’s relation with ASBSU and the University, according to Henderson.

“For example, there was push to get a student discount program to get further discounts at businesses—the lines of this position are vague.”

Henderson wants to expand his position in order to increase student success off campus in terms of connections, job opportunities, internships and service hours.

“I want to raise awareness for opportunities, plan quadding events and diversify the student voice at Boise State,” Henderson said. “This year, there was major criticism towards ASBSU for not accurately representing the whole student voice. I felt very connected to this goal. We cater to the traditional (student) and need to expand. The Inclusive Excellence Council (IEC) will handle this, and I am excited to see it rise and become its own entity”.

There will be a Vice President of the IEC that will sit on both ASBSU and IEC meetings, according to Henderson.

“I want to work closely with whoever this person is,” Henderson said.

Henderson will work on social media efforts in collaboration with the communication officer, and collaborate with the Career Center on resource projects.

“I want students to not just be Broncos, but Boise citizens—even if they are out of state,” Henderson said.

Secretary of Student Organization Affairs: Justin Doi, junior political science major

The secretary of student organization affairs oversees the funding process for the majority of clubs and organizations on campus, according to Doi. The process involves weekly hearings held on Fridays, during which representatives of organizations pitch ideas for funding. The Funding Board Council—which is made up of four students—then votes on how to distribute the funds.

“It is important that students ask for the financial aid that they need. Clubs and organizations can apply for direct grants where the maximum dollar amount is $4,000 and individuals can apply for $400 grants,” Doi said.

Historically, the process has been made more efficient and accessible as former secretaries have downsized the hearing rooms to make it more personable and increasing the amount of clubs heard at each hearing.

For this upcoming term, Doi wants to focus on efficiency.

“I want to increase communication between the clubs and the understanding of the financial application processes. I want the officers to help the clubs spread their words and promote their activities,” Doi said. “The Funding Board should promote the events calendar. Clubs increase experiences and promotion of cultural values. Campus culture is enriched by the clubs.”

In order to do this, Doi said he has two main strategies. First, revamping the job description for the Council to include consistently checking in with the clubs, looking for results and publicly promoting their accomplishments. Second, implementing periodic “hangouts” during which club leaders can come together.

“This increases networking and can be open to the public for anyone who may be interested in campus involvement. I want to be a guide for these clubs—whether that be structural or funding assistance,” Doi said.